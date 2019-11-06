Tokyo and Singapore, Nov 6, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) and NEC Asia Pacific today announced their participation at the inaugural SFF X Switch event at the Singapore EXPO Convention & Exhibition Centre from 11 to 15 November 2019.During the three-day exhibition and conference of SFF X Switch (11-13 November), NEC will exhibit a suite of digital solutions aimed at empowering financial service providers with the technology to create innovative digital services for their customers. Key solutions present at NEC's booth (#2R17) include:Banking As A Service: This vendor-agnostic end-to-end solution provides financial service providers with a suite of innovative functions systems, such as deposits, loans, and asset financing as a subscription-based service. This service is provided by Banqsoft A/S, a fully owned subsidiary of KMD A/S, an NEC company.Digital ID: NEC will showcase a cloud-based facial authentication solution with liveness detection which forms part of its Biometric Digital Identity Service (BDIS); a federated ATM which allows users to withdraw money from different banks with only their face; blockchain technology to secure shared ATM-based bank transactions; and Denso Wave's SQRC (Secured QR Code) solution that combines facial recognition to facilitate POS transactions for offline authentication requirements."With the rise in security risks and the need to develop new, unique products for customers, banks and service providers worldwide have to be agile to succeed in this digital age," said Daichi Iwata, Director, Digital Integration Division, NEC Corporation. "NEC's comprehensive, end-to-end solutions are well-placed to address the emerging challenges to create banks of the future."A combination of the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) and the Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology (SWITCH), this week-long event features various activities, conferences and exhibitions centered on innovations across the themes of FinTech and Deep Tech.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency, and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.About NEC Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.Singapore-based NEC Asia Pacific (NEC APAC) is the regional headquarters for NEC Corporation (HQ: Japan) in the Asia Pacific region (South and Southeast Asia). As a leading information and communications technology provider, NEC APAC provides innovative solutions and infrastructure to promote safety, security and enhance the quality of life for individuals and the community. NEC APAC's expertise includes solutions for carrier networks, biometric identification, enterprise applications and infrastructure, unified communications, transportation solutions, multimedia displays, and smart energy, as well as the provision of managed services and contact center services.Together with our research laboratories, NEC APAC provides cutting-edge public safety, cybersecurity technologies and enterprise solutions to enable safer cities, with a vision to create a brighter future. For more information, please visit https://sg.nec.com.NECSeiichiro Todas-toda@cj.jp.nec.com+81-3-3798-6511Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.