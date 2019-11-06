Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC - Presentation at the New York Oncology Investor Conference

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2019 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments designed to transform bone marrow transplantation for the treatment of blood diseases, announces that it will be presenting at the New York Oncology Investor Conference being held on November 12 and 13 in New York, New York.

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, November 12 at 6:10 p.m., Eastern Time with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The New York Oncology Investor Conference 2019 (www.oncologyinvestorconference.com) joins the leading life science and oncology venture capitalists, family offices, lawyers, pharma executives, startup public and private cancer companies and cancer foundations for a discussion on trends, opportunities and risks in oncology investing. The conference will feature corporate presentations by a select group of public and private oncology companies, and updates on cutting edge science.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc www.hemogenyx.com

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc ("Hemogenyx") is a publicly traded company (LSE:HEMO) headquartered in London, with its wholly-owned US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located at its state-of-the-art research facility in New York City and a wholly-owned Belgian subsidiary, Hemogenyx-Cell SPRL, located in Liège.

Hemogenyx is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplantation to a greater number of patients suffering from otherwise incurable life-threatening diseases. Hemogenyx is developing two distinct and complementary products, as well as a platform technology that it uses as an engine for novel product development.

For more than 50 years, bone marrow transplantation has been used to save the lives of patients suffering from blood diseases. The risks of toxicity and death that are associated with bone marrow transplantation, however, have meant that the procedure is restricted to use only as a last resort. Hemogenyx's technology has the potential to enable many more patients suffering from devastating blood diseases such as leukemia and lymphoma, as well as severe autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, aplastic anemia and systemic lupus erythematosus (Lupus), to benefit from bone marrow transplantation.



