MONDI PLC - Mondi investor site visit to Steti

6 November 2019

Mondi investor site visit to Steti

World-class manufacturing and packaging solutions that are sustainable by design

Mondi is hosting an investor site visit today at our Steti operation in the Czech Republic. The day will include a series of short presentations from senior executives, including a strategic update from Group CEO Peter Oswald focusing on the role sustainability and digitalisation play in accelerating progress across the group's strategic value drivers. Guests will hear about Mondi's approach to help our customers make the transition to more sustainable packaging with innovative solutions using paper where possible, plastic when useful. Mondi experts will present product case studies such as PerFORMing (recyclable food trays using up to 80% less plastic and reducing carbon footprint by 70%); DelightBox (lightweight 100% recycled containerboard box replacing plastic bags); and recyclable consumer flexible solutions.

Guests will also visit our world-class, integrated cost-advantaged Steti pulp and paper mill, with capacity of around 700ktpa. Since Mondi acquired the mill in 2000, production has increased by 50% and productivity has more than doubled, while greenhouse gas emissions have been halved. The recently completed €376 million woodyard and mill infrastructure modernisation is delivering key benefits in scale, efficiency and quality.

Mondi continues to deliver an industry leading performance. Sustainability is at the core of Mondi's strategy to drive value-accretive growth, and we are well positioned as a leading packaging producer with innovation capabilities across paper and plastics.

Mondi Group CEO Peter Oswald said, "Mondi's industry leading margins and returns are a consequence of our inherent competitive advantages. We are investing in our relationships, our assets with cost-advantage, digitalisation and product development to drive growth sustainably into the future. Today we will remind investors that Mondi has a long tradition of sustainable solutions and show how our teams are actively engaging with key stakeholders to develop innovative products that are sustainable by design, prioritising customer needs and the planet using our replace, reduce, recycle approach."

No material new information, forward looking financial information nor update on trading will be provided. The event will be webcast live from 8:30 UK time at www.mondigroup.com/investorvisit19.

