Nanit, creators of the most advanced baby monitor ever introduced into the nursery, today launches in the UK market. Nanit's products combine machine learning algorithms with advanced smart technology to provide in-depth data about your baby's sleep patterns, quality and more.

Nanit launches the Nanit Plus camera and line of Breathing Wear, which includes everything parents need to monitor and track their baby, their sleep, and their breathing motion. Nanit helps provide sleep-deprived parents with valuable insights and actionable, science-backed guidance to improve their baby's sleep habits.

Nanit is built by parents, for parents, on a mission to improve the well-being of babies and families and the results are clear, as 94% of Nanit parents say they sleep better using Nanit's products. Both solutions will be available for purchase in the UK on 4th November, via Nanit.com/uk and will be available in early 2020 on Amazon and in Mamas Papas stores nationwide.

Nanit Plus Smart Baby Monitor

Named one of the Best Inventions of 2018 by TIME Magazine, the Nanit Plus is the first comprehensive smart monitor for the modern family that utilises the most advanced and secure camera technology ever introduced to the home. Nanit's overhead HD camera tracks and understands everything happening in a baby's cot (sleep patterns, parent visits, room conditions), and then provides personalised, scientifically-backed sleep guidance to help babies and parents sleep better.



Parents are kept in the loop with real-time sound and motion notifications, two-way audio, a sleep dashboard, activity tracker and more. Every Nanit Plus camera comes with a 1-year subscription to Nanit Insights included.



Also available is the multi-stand, for taking your Nanit to the bassinet, grandma's house, or wherever your baby travels. The monitor comes with a wall mount or a floor stand, to work with any room style.



Additional key features include a crystal-clear view of the baby, sleep tracking and analytics, secure cable management system and Alexa Skills integration.

Nanit Breathing Wear

First displayed in January at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Breathing Wear is a line of custom-designed wearables for optional tracking of your baby's breathing motion.



Breathing Wear works together with the Nanit Plus camera to monitor a baby's breathing motion without putting sensors on their skin. It's comforting for parents, and comfortable for babies, as there are no electronics in the wearables. Instead, the Nanit team developed a customised pattern on the fabric that is scientifically engineered to be read by the Nanit Plus camera from any angle. Seeing their baby's breathing motion in real-time, on their phone, offers parents the peace of mind they need when leaving their baby in the cot.

Breathing Wear's initial line of products includes:

Breathing Band Nanit's proprietary Breathing Brandis designed for babies that have begun to roll over or don't like to be swaddled. The Band is placed under the baby's arms, around their torso and features secure feather-soft edge bindings. Available in two sizes: Small (0-3 months) and Large (3-24 months).

Nanit Swaddle: Nanit's premium-quality Swaddle is made of 100% cotton, is machine-washable and features a secure stay-put flap, dual-zippers for easy diaper changes, and is hip-healthy, with room for babies to flex their hips and bend their knees. Available in two sizes: Small (0-3 months) and Large (3-6 months).

"As a parent, I'm so proud that Nanit helps parents feel confident during the exciting, but anxious moments of early parenting." said Sarah Dorsett, Nanit CEO. "The camera sees everything happening in and around the cot, with stunning clarity and the Breathing Wear is an excellent example of how we're supporting our promise to parents to help babies sleep safely."

Customers can purchase the Nanit Plus camera and wall mount (£299), which includes a Nanit Plus camera, wall mount, and 1 year of Nanit Insights. Breathing Wear is available in a variety of colours including pebble grey, marshmallow white, and mint green.

For more information, visit: nanit.com/uk

About Nanit

Founded in New York City by a tight-knit team of scientists, parents, engineers and designers, Nanit's mission is to use technology, science and data to create innovative products that are safer and smarter, for parents and babies everywhere. Named by Fast Company as one of the Most Innovative Companies of 2019, Nanit combines computer vision, machine learning and advanced camera sensors that measure a baby's sleep cycle and breathing motion, to provide actionable insights that lead to healthier, improved sleep for the baby and the entire family. Nanit's award-winning products are available at national retailers in the U.S. and Canada including buybuy BABY, Best Buy, Crate Kids, Babies"R"Us Canada, Pottery Barn Kids, Amazon, and on Nanit.com. For more information, please visit www.nanit.com or follow @getnanit on Facebook/Twitter and @get_nanit on Instagram.

