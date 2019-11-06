Increasing Demand for Traveller Data Insights Prompts ADARA's Nordic Expansion

ADARA, the leader in predictive traveller intelligence, today announces its expansion into the Nordic market for the first time, with the appointment of Jonas Jonsborg as Regional Manager, Nordics ADARA. In addition to the hire, ADARA also announces new recent data partnerships with Momondo, HotelsCombined and Cheapflights, which will further bolster its presence in Europe and support brands in the region.

Comprising over 850 million monthly unique traveller profiles across more than 200 leading travel brands, ADARA's travel data co-op offers a holistic view of traveller behaviour and preferences along the entire customer journey. Since expanding into the region in 2013, ADARA has established a strong presence in Europe with the appointment of Curtis Nishijima as Managing Director, EMEA in 2018 and with key hires in the UK, Germany, France and Spain. ADARA has also seen an increase in its EMEA data profiles of 38% year on year, furthering bolstering their data presence in the region.

Building on the success in these markets, ADARA is now strengthening its presence in the Nordics, one of the fastest-growing travel markets in EMEA. Tourism in the Nordics has seen a significant rise in recent years; since 2014 the region had an annual growth of 6% 8.5% in the number of hotel nights. The expansion seeks to enable travel brands and agencies to tap into the increased demand by tourists to and from the Nordic region by offering holistic data insights that can be used to create personalised marketing campaigns based on the complete view of the traveller.

The depth and applicability of ADARA's data go beyond the travel and tourism industries. Other sectors in the Nordics such as luxury retail, financial services and automotive can also take advantage of ADARA's understanding of traveller purchase behaviour and ADARA can provide these brands with solutions that improve marketing performance and help achieve deeper personalisation using actionable data.

In his new role, Jonas will spearhead ADARA's expansion into the Nordic markets, drawing on his extensive understanding and experience in data and advertising technology. Jonas has previously held executive positions at Adform, Microsoft, Meetrics and Audience Project.

Jonas Jonsborg, Regional Manager at ADARA Nordics said: The Nordic market is experiencing a huge gap, one that can only be filled by ADARA. The breadth and depth of the data is unparalleled, and will be invaluable to Nordic partners. I look forward to leveraging my experience in the Nordics and strong belief in ADARA's value proposition to grow the business and establish new data partners in the region."

Curtis Nishijima, Managing Director, EMEA said "Jonas has an exceptional range of skills that make him the perfect person to spearhead our Nordic expansion. He has a strong knowledge of the region and a deep understanding of our industry.

About Momondo

Momondo is a travel fare aggregator and travel fare metasearch engine headquartered in Copenhagen. Momondo also operates a travel information blog, Inspiration. The website is part of the Kayak.com subsidiary of Booking Holdings.

About Hotelscombined

HotelsCombined, a unit of Booking Holdings, is a hotel metasearch engine founded in 2005. The site operates in over 42 languages, handles 130 different currencies and aggregates more than 2 million deals from hundreds of travel sites and hotel chains.

About Cheapflights

Cheapflights is a travel fare aggregator and travel fare metasearch engine headquartered in London, UK. The website is part of the Kayak.com subsidiary of Booking Holdings. Its websites publish flight prices, and compare prices from suppliers, including major airlines, through tiny travel agents.

About ADARA

ADARA. Know What Travellers Need Next.

ADARA empowers the world's leading travel brands to grow the industry together. Built on the world's richest travel data co-op, ADARA offers people-based insights for travel companies. Clients get a value-based understanding of their relationship with their customers, with travel patterns, trends and behavior from more than 850 million monthly unique traveler profiles across more than 200 of the world's top travel brands. ADARA delivers critical intelligence to activate personalisation and relevance throughout the customer journey for sustainable growth. Its offerings span the three core pillars Learn, Act, Measure Modify to drive measurable outcomes at the customer level. https://www.adara.com

