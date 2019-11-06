Electricity regulator ANEEL has proposed applying a fee for solar systems with up to 5 MW of generation capacity and reducing energy payments for participants in the nation's net metering program.The Brazilian solar industry is facing its stiffest challenge since putting down roots nine years ago after electricity regulator ANEEL proposed reducing payments to small scale solar generators. The regulatory body is mooting a reduction in the credit awarded for power fed into the grid by the owners of PV arrays with a generation capacity of up to 75 kW and for 75 kW-5 MW installations. Although reducing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...