

Smartphone-Direct Pirani Gauge "SWU10-U (NW16 spec)"



Product usage

Chigasaki, Japan, Nov 6, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - ULVAC, Inc. (Headquarters: Chigasaki, Kanagawa; President and CEO: Setsuo Iwashita; hereafter referred to as ULVAC) announces sales of Pirani Vacuum Gauge "SWU10-U," which can be connected directly by smartphone with USB cable.BackgroundConventional vacuum gauges require dedicated power supplies and displays. Customers wanted a more convenience in vacuum measurement, to perform as necessary, and with reduced initial cost.OutlineULVAC responded with Smartphone-Direct Pirani Gauge "SWU10-U" which makes vacuum measurement easier. Customers can check degree of vacuum simply by connecting a smartphone to the SWU10-U, without any dedicated power supply or display.The mobile OS is Android compatible, and the smartphone app UL-MOBI is available for download from Google Play. Displays real-time pressure data and trends, data logging ensures customers can view data later.Features(1) Direct Connection with Smartphone (or Tablet or PC)Measure quickly, connect your smartphone (or tablet or PC) via USB cable (patent pending). No other component required.(2) No AC power supply requiredNo dedicated power supply required.(3) Lightweight and CompactSize: Φ 46x81mm, Weight: 85g (NW16 spec): ULVAC's smallest, lightest Pirani Vacuum Gauge(4) Excellent Shock ResistanceExcellent shock resistance by ULVAC original structure (patent number 6595945) and body protection rubber.(5) Wide Range MeasurementMeasures pressure range from 5x10-2 to 1x10+5Pa (3.75x10-4 to 760Torr, 5x10-4 to 1,013mbar)(6) Extensive Fittings7 fittings available, including NW16 and R1/8.ApplicationsUltimate pressure check in vacuum pump maintenance, etc.Sales target and sales priceSales target 5,000 pcs first year, 30,000 pcs after three years. Sales price starts from 49,800 yen. Release date October 31, 2019.For further technical informationAtsushi KuwataniMeasurement Instruments Department, Components Division, ULVAC, Inc.TEL: +81-467-89-2196Sales in JapanULVAC EQUIPMENT SALES, Inc.Head Office (Tokyo) TEL: +81-3-5769-5511Osaka Branch TEL: +81-6-6397-2281WEBSITE: https://www.ulvac.co.jp/enhttps://www.ulvac.co.jp/products_e/Source: ULVAC, Inc.Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.