American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses What Options Do Investors Have When Investing in a Self-Directed IRA

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2019 / A typical retirement strategy often relies on stocks and bonds to generate returns within a retirement account. But the IRS allows other retirement assets in retirement, tax-protected accounts. The Self-Directed IRA administration firm's blog recently posted a brief guide to the different types of options investors will have when investing in a Self-Directed IRA.

One such option is real estate. Holding real estate within a Self-Directed IRA opens up the possibility of owning multiple types of assets, including single family homes and even raw land. Retirement investors can use non-recourse loans within an IRA to make investments, using a property manager to accept the cash flow from rental income generated by tenants. It's a unique situation but can be a powerful way for investors with real estate experience to leverage that experience into a new way of investing.

This is in contrast to the traditional form of retirement investing: stocks, bonds, and funds. Many investors wisely diversify their accounts within these asset classes, choosing to avoid putting all of their eggs in a single basket. Investors may even diversify across multiple mutual funds, including international funds and domestic funds. But according to American IRA, true diversification occurs when an investor moves beyond the stock and bond markets.

"We wanted to show that the IRS allows for different types of investments," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "We are not against stocks and bonds. But we think that there are plenty of Self-Directed IRA strategies that allow investors to use their natural skills and experience much better. For example, an experienced real estate investor can realize a lot of value in a tax-protected account that manages rental properties."

The post went on to explain other types of asset classes available for investing within a Self-Directed IRA, including precious metals, tax liens, private companies, and single member LLCs. The site-www.AmericanIRA.com-contains guides to introduce investors to these alternative asset classes and the role they might play in a retirement account.

For more information on Self-Directed IRAs, contact American IRA at 866-7500-IRA (472).

About:

American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, CEO in Asheville, NC.

The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $400 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.

As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC and Atlanta, GA."

CONTACT:

info@americanira.com

SOURCE: American IRA, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/564977/American-IRA-Discusses-What-Options-Do-Investors-Have-When-Investing-in-a-Self-Directed-IRA