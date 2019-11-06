Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 06.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DSHJ ISIN: CA09626M3049 Ticker-Symbol: IX9D 
Tradegate
06.11.19
08:03 Uhr
0,745 Euro
+0,010
+1,36 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLUESTONE RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLUESTONE RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,718
0,744
11:05
0,710
0,745
10:55
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BLUESTONE RESOURCES
BLUESTONE RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLUESTONE RESOURCES INC0,745+1,36 %