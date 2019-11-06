Sampo plc: Ricard Wennerklint appointed Chief of Strategy in Sampo Group

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 6 November 2019 at 11:40 am
Ricard Wennerklint appointed Chief of Strategy in Sampo Group
Ricard Wennerklint, 50, was today appointed Chief of Strategy in Sampo Group as of 1 January 2020. He has held various positions in Sampo Group since 2002 and been a member of the Sampo Group Executive Committee since 2005.
Ricard Wennerklint's CV is available at www.sampo.com/governance/executive-committee/ricard-wennerklint/.
