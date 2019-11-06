Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.11.2019

Erweiterte Suche

06.11.2019 | 10:53
Sampo plc: Ricard Wennerklint appointed Chief of Strategy in Sampo Group

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 6 November 2019 at 11:40 am

Ricard Wennerklint appointed Chief of Strategy in Sampo Group

Ricard Wennerklint, 50, was today appointed Chief of Strategy in Sampo Group as of 1 January 2020. He has held various positions in Sampo Group since 2002 and been a member of the Sampo Group Executive Committee since 2005.

Ricard Wennerklint's CV is available at www.sampo.com/governance/executive-committee/ricard-wennerklint/.


SAMPO PLC

For further information, please contact:

Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com


