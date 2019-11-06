Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 06.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JEML ISIN: GB00B5LJSC86 Ticker-Symbol: 0AI 
Frankfurt
06.11.19
09:01 Uhr
1,700 Euro
-0,065
-3,68 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AWILCO DRILLING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AWILCO DRILLING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,675
1,725
11:01
06.11.2019 | 10:53
(54 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Invitation to Q3 2019 presentation

Awilco Drilling PLC's Third Quarter 2019 report will be released prior to market opening on Tuesday 12 November 2019. A quarterly presentation will be held on 12 November 2019 at 10:30 CET in Awilhelmsen's offices at Beddingen 8, Aker Brygge, Oslo, Norway. Please send an e-mail to ch@awilcodrilling.comby COB 11 November if you wish to attend the presentation.

A conference call will be held on 12 November 2019 at 14:00 UK time(go to "Press Releases") prior to the call. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation.

Click this linkto register for the conference call or copy and paste the following address into your browser:
https://event.loopup.com/SelfRegistration/registration.aspx?booking=tR6daGBSYOp39WLqoMrgxbsFLA4T8EF8vkrQr7n34mE=
Once registered, you will receive an email with dial-in numbers and pins.

Aberdeen, 6 November 2019

For further information please contact:

Jens Berge, CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)