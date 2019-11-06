Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Invitation to Q3 2019 presentation

Awilco Drilling PLC's Third Quarter 2019 report will be released prior to market opening on Tuesday 12 November 2019. A quarterly presentation will be held on 12 November 2019 at 10:30 CET in Awilhelmsen's offices at Beddingen 8, Aker Brygge, Oslo, Norway. Please send an e-mail to ch@awilcodrilling.com by COB 11 November if you wish to attend the presentation.

A conference call will be held on 12 November 2019 at 14:00 UK time(go to "Press Releases") prior to the call. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation.

Click this link to register for the conference call or copy and paste the following address into your browser:

https://event.loopup.com/SelfRegistration/registration.aspx?booking=tR6daGBSYOp39WLqoMrgxbsFLA4T8EF8vkrQr7n34mE=

Once registered, you will receive an email with dial-in numbers and pins.

Aberdeen, 6 November 2019

For further information please contact:

Jens Berge, CEO

Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, Investor Relations

Phone: +47 93 42 84 64

Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.