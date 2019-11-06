Atos International: Spanish Ministry of Defense selects Atos to digitally transform its IT systems

Paris, France; Madrid, Spain - November 6, 2019 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, will provide support to the Spanish Ministry of Defense for the development and maintenance of its Corporate IT Systems through a contract worth a total value of 8.5 million euros. The contract includes the development of new systems and the maintenance of existing ones, to ensure that the Ministry of Defense's central applications are efficient and effective both now and in the future.

The contract includes two fields of activity - the corrective maintenance of customer service inquiries, data, support requests and maintenance of the MINISDEF Corporate Systems; and the development of new projects.

Previously, the various divisions within the Ministry of Defense used different applications, each with its own separate architectures, which made it difficult to offer one centralized service. Now with this new model, each correction or improvement is applied to all users of that service, optimizing resources and operability of the systems so that they work in real time.

This project is part of MOD's I3D (Comprehensive Information Infrastructure for Defense) initiative, led by the MOD's CESTIC (Center for Information and Communications Systems and Technologies). With this project, the Ministry of Defense will transform its current technical assistance model into a managed service model which will enable the systems to be continually updated and streamlined and at the same time, problems to be resolved.

"Atos is proud to have the confidence of the Ministry of Defense in this innovative project, aimed at achieving operational excellence of its IT systems. This is a technological challenge that we will address using the experience and expertise of a highly specialized team, and the subsequent results of which will ultimately have a positive impact on Spanish society and citizens" said Fernando Mediavilla, Head of Public Sectorat Atos in Iberia.

CESTIC provides services relating to telephony, health, human resources management, email, storage and information processing, database access, Internet browsing and Cybersecurity, among others. It also provides services to all users of the Department such as the Central Organ of the Ministry, General Staff of the Defense, Armies and the Navy, UME and units deployed abroad in land and sea operations in more than 16 international missions, among other centers and agencies.

