This report provides an update on the most recent changes in the Italian mobile market, it follows the earlier SnapShots on the Italian market ahead of the launch of the 4th Italian MNO Iliad Italy, and post launch.

Italy has maintained four MNOs in the market as part of the condition of permitting the merger between Tre (3) Italy and Wind MNOs allowing the entry of Iliad Italy from June 2018.

Since launch Iliad Italy has acquired 3.3 million users in less than a year since launch and aims to generate Euro 1.5 billion in the long term. (For comparison reason, the Italian mobile market was worth Euro 16 billion in 2017).

Initially, Iliad disrupted the market with sharply reduced pricing and with an increased mobile data allowance, but market pricing has increased from the initial launch levels. The market continues to be competitive with the conversion of Fastweb into an MNO from an MVNO.

