Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 06.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0BLZB ISIN: FR0004035913 Ticker-Symbol: IL2 
Tradegate
06.11.19
09:07 Uhr
96,00 Euro
+4,30
+4,69 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ILIAD SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ILIAD SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
96,28
96,44
12:06
96,34
96,40
12:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ILIAD
ILIAD SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ILIAD SA96,00+4,69 %