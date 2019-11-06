Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 06.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4XN ISIN: CNE1000002Q2 Ticker-Symbol: CHU 
Tradegate
05.11.19
20:08 Uhr
0,547 Euro
+0,011
+2,13 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,536
0,554
12:21
0,532
0,551
12:21
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AIR LIQUIDE
AIR LIQUIDE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIR LIQUIDE SA119,35+0,04 %
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP0,547+2,13 %