Firming up the payment system for solar energy exported back into the grid from PV-powered pumps will offer owners a new revenue stream, eat into a $1 billion annual diesel fuel bill and reduce strain on the grid by up to 1.5 GW daily during the agricultural season.With the 1,372 irrigation pumps in Bangladesh which have already been converted to run on solar power accounting for 30 MW of generation capacity, government officials say a net metering policy relating to such systems will soon be finalized. During the January-to-April irrigation season in Bangladesh, solar pumps will use the power ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...