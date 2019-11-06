

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - What's moving these stocks?



1.Grifols, S.A. (GRFS)



Grifols, S.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma-derived proteins.



The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $21.50, and was up 16.28% after-hours.



Recent event: On October 29, the company announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.



Revenue for the quarter increased to €1.314 billion from €1.144 billion in the year-ago quarter. Analysts had expected the company to report revenue of $1.38 billion.



In July, Xembify, the company's new 20% subcutaneous immunoglobulin was approved by the FDA.



2. Five9, Inc. (FIVN)



Five9 is a cloud software provider for contact centers.



The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $55.43, and rose 9.15% after the market close.



News: The company announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, and provided fourth-quarter and full-year outlook.



Net loss for the third quarter was $1.6 million, or $0.03 per share, compared with net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.02 per share in the year-ago period.



On a non-GAAP basis, income for the third quarter was $12.8 million, or $0.20 per share, compared with $11.1 million, or $0.18 per share, for the same period last year. Analysts' estimate was $0.15.



Revenue for the third quarter increased 28% to $83.8 million from $65.3 million during the corresponding period last year.



Looking forward to fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings to be in the range of $0.21 to $0.23 per share. Revenue is expected to be $86.0 million to $87.0 million. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.21 on revenues of $83.81 million for the period.



For the full year, the company has raised its earnings guidance to the range of $0.77 to $0.78 per share from $0.70-$0.73 per share. The consensus estimate is $0.71 per share.



Five9 also increased its revenue outlook to $321.7- $322.7 million, from $312.5 to $314.5 million guided earlier. Analysts expect $313.97 million in revenue.



3.Inogen, Inc. (INGN)



Inogen is a medical technology company, that develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators.



The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $59.32, and increased 8.56% in after-hours.



News: The company announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, and provided full-year revenue outlook.



Third-quarter net income was $6.9 million or $0.31 per share compared with $16.4 million or $0.73 per share in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for earnings was $0.23 per share.



Revenue was $91.8 million, down 3.7% from $95.3 million in the same period last year.



Looking forward to full-year 2019, the company sees revenue in the range of $370 to $375 million. Analysts estimate revenue of $371.72 million for the year.



4. Codexis, Inc. (CDXS)



Codexis is a protein engineering company that discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts.



The stock was up 7.14 percent after the trading hours. In the regular trading session on Tuesday, the shared had closed at $14.00.



News: The company announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 and provided full-year revenue outlook.



Net income for the third quarter was $0.3 million, or $0.01 per share, versus net loss of $2.0 million, or $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year.



On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $2.5 million, or $0.04 per share, compared with $91,000, or $0.00 per share last year. Analysts had expected a loss per share of $0.08 for the quarter.



Revenues were $21.9 million, up 29% from $16.9 million last year.



For the full year 2019, the company expects revenue in the range of $69 million to $72 million. Analysts see revenue of $70.48 million.



5. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS)



Kratos Defense & Security Solutions provides mission critical products, solutions, and services.



The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $17.95, and was up 6.96% in after-hours.



News: The company announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 and provided full-year revenue outlook.



Net income from continuing operations in the third quarter was $2.6 million or $0.02 per share compared with $1.4 million or $0.01 per share during the corresponding quarter last year.



Adjusted EPS was reported at $0.09, a 12.5% increase from the same quarter a year ago. Analysts had expected the company to report earnings of $0.07 for the period.



Revenues were $184.1 million, a 15.5% increase over $159.4 million in the third quarter of 2018.



For the full-year, the company expects revenues in the range of $720 million to $740 million. The consensus estimate is $729.83 million.



