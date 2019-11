Acarix has competed a rights issue of 28.67m shares at SEK1.50/share to raise SEK43m before expenses. The proceeds will fund a programme of market development and clinical trials. The process for German public reimbursement is underway. In the UK, NICE has carried out a technical assessment enabling a dialogue to start. Acarix is now developing a US market entry strategy and assessing the likely FDA trial needs.

