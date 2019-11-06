Global law firm Goodwin announced today the opening of a new office in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

Located in the heart of Silicon Fen, Europe's key innovation region, Goodwin Cambridge is comprised of a premier team of life sciences and technology lawyers who are deeply experienced in UK and European capital markets, cross-border M&A, venture capital, intellectual property, licensing and regulations. The office is led by partner David Mardle, who splits his time between Goodwin's London and Cambridge offices.

"Establishing an on-the-ground presence in Cambridge gives Goodwin a big strategic advantage and aligns perfectly with our firmwide strategy of being a leader in select client industries," said Rob Insolia, Chairman of Goodwin. "Cambridge is home to some of the world's most disruptive life sciences and technology companies. It has become a multi-billion innovation powerhouse, and is an obvious location for us to expand as we continue to build Goodwin's unique capital-meets-innovation platform in Europe."

Joining Mardle in Cambridge in due course will be life sciences and technology partners Malcolm Bates, Adrian Rainey and Tim Worden, as well as one counsel and five associates.

Goodwin's Life Sciences practice represents leading public and private companies across their entire life cycles including financings, capital market transactions, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations and licensing, intellectual property and regulatory matters. The firm has been named life sciences "Practice Group of the Year" by Law360, "Biotech Firm of the Year" by U.S. News and World Report Best Lawyers, and "IP Law Firm of the Year" by LMG Life Sciences

The firm's Technology practice is similarly rooted in supporting clients throughout all stages of the company life cycle. The practice is consistently recognized among the most elite in the industry by publications including Mergermarket, Bloomberg, PitchBook, Chambers and Thomson Reuters

Over the past five years, Goodwin's European offices have grown from 20 to nearly 200 lawyers, almost all of whom are dedicated to the technology, life sciences, private equity and real estate industries.

Goodwin Cambridge opening follows the recent opening of Goodwin's private investment funds-focused office in Luxembourg and technology and private equity-focused office in Santa Monica.

At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility and ambition. Our 1,200-plus lawyers across the United States, Europe and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries.?Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly-changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart. To learn more, visit us at www.goodwinlaw.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. ??

