Cindy Chao Brought in to Lead Branded Content and Advertising Business

Audio Network, one of the world's largest independent creators and publishers of original high-quality music for use in film, television, advertising and digital media, has appointed Cindy Chao as their VP, East Coast (US), with the remit of driving awareness of the Audio Network brand in the US and executing the company's strategy across its core customer segments of advertising branded content.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005467/en/

Cindy Chao, VP, East Coast, Audio Network Limited (Photo: Business Wire)

Based in New York and reporting to Andy Williams Global Commercial Director (London), Chao will play an integral role in maximizing revenue opportunities through synchronization licensing with key US partners.

This represents a return to Audio Network for Chao, who had previously held the Head of Branded Content role, prior to stepping away to lead the operations of Squeak E. Clean Studios. "We're delighted to welcome Cindy back to the Audio Network family," said Robb Smith, CEO at Audio Network. "She's joining at an incredible point of business growth in our US market and, with her leadership in place on the East Coast, we'll be able to super-charge our efforts."

Over the course of the past few years, the company has made significant advances to gain market share around the globe, with the acquisition of their French sub-publisher, the opening of offices in Tokyo, hiring of key executive roles from entertainment studios, music labels and major brands, and a focus on the North American market with the hiring last year of Todd King as VP West Coast (US), and now with Chao joining the group on the East Coast.

"I'm incredibly excited to join during this era of growth," said Chao. "Robb and his powerhouse leadership team have created an amazing opportunity for me to contribute to a company that continues to reshape the industry."

About Audio Network:

Audio Network Limited is a tech-enabled global music company and one of the largest independent creators of original, high-quality music for use in video. The company's music is uniquely featured in both high-end TV and advertising productions, through to user-generated content on digital and social platforms. Collaborating with over 1,000 composers, artists and producers, Audio Network has built a world-class catalogue of more than 175,000 tracks of original music spanning a broad range of genres and styles and benefits from owning 100% of the rights to license this music globally.

Founded in 2001 by music entrepreneurs Andrew Sunnucks and Robert Hurst and acquired by Entertainment One (eOne) in 2019, Audio Network has that disruptive, independent spirit throughout. By joining forces with a global entertainment group like eOne, they continue a commitment to being both artist-first and platform-agnostic, while unlocking the power of creativity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005467/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Michael Miller PR for Audio Network

+1 (323) 347.7976 Ext. 0001

Michael@MichaelMillerPR.com

Business Contact: Patrick Alo

Email: p.alo@audionetwork.com

English website: audionetwork.com