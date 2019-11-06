Reiterates Fiscal 2020 Revenue and Adjusted Earnings Per Share Guidance

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), a global fashion luxury group, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 ended September 28, 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005324/en/

VERSACE (Photo: Business Wire)

Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Highlights

Second quarter revenue growth of 15.1%

Michael Kors comparable sales increased low single digits

Second quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.16

Reiterate Fiscal 2020 revenue guidance of $5.8 billion and adjusted earnings per share guidance of $4.95

John D. Idol, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "For the second quarter, we were pleased to deliver a double digit increase in revenue, driven by the addition of Versace and growth from Jimmy Choo. Michael Kors revenue was in line with our expectations and we are extremely pleased to report that the brand returned to positive comparable store sales during the quarter, led by our successful efforts across product innovation, brand engagement and customer experience. Second quarter earnings per share were below our expectations, reflecting higher expenses due to timing, as well as greater than anticipated challenges related to the situation in Hong Kong."

Mr. Idol continued, "For Fiscal 2020, we remain focused on executing on our strategic growth initiatives and are reiterating our guidance for revenue of approximately $5.8 billion and adjusted earnings per share of approximately $4.95. From a longer-term perspective, we are encouraged with the progress we are making developing our global fashion luxury group. The integration of Versace is going smoothly, and Jimmy Choo continues to advance its strategic initiatives. Additionally, the Michael Kors brand repositioning efforts are resonating with customers. With continued focus on execution and investment to support our growth plans, we are confident that Capri Holdings remains on track to grow revenue to $8 billion dollars over time and deliver multiple years of earnings growth."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

Financial Results and non-GAAP Reconciliation

The Company's results are reported in this press release in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") and on an adjusted, non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is provided at the end of this press release.

Overview of Capri Holdings Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results:

Total revenue of $1.442 billion increased 15.1% compared to last year. On a constant currency basis, total revenue increased 16.1%.

Gross profit was $874 million and gross margin was 60.6%, compared to $763 million and 60.9% in the prior year. Adjusted gross profit was $879 million and adjusted gross margin was 61.0%, compared to $765 million and 61.1% in the prior year.

Income from operations was $75 million and operating margin was 5.2% compared to $190 million and 15.2% in the prior year. Adjusted income from operations was $202 million and operating margin was 14.0%, compared to $218 million and 17.4% in the prior year.

Net income was $73 million, or $0.47 per diluted share compared to $138 million, or $0.91 per diluted share in the prior year. Adjusted net income was $177 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, compared to $192 million or $1.27 per diluted share in the prior year.

Net inventory at September 28, 2019 was $1.073 billion, a 39.7% increase compared to the prior year, primarily reflecting incremental Versace inventory.

Versace Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results:

Versace revenue was $228 million and comparable store sales were flat on a constant currency basis compared to stand-alone results from the prior year. Versace continued to deliver double digit comparable sales growth in the Americas and EMEA, but experienced declines in Asia as the region was affected by greater than anticipated challenges related to the situation in Hong Kong and consumer reaction in China to a incorrectly labeled product.

Versace operating income was $9 million and operating margin was 3.9%. Adjusted operating income was $14 million and adjusted operating margin was 6.1%.

Jimmy Choo Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results:

Jimmy Choo revenue of $125 million increased 7.8% compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis, total revenue increased 9.5%. On a constant currency basis, comparable store sales declined in the mid-single-digits. Comparable store sales were impacted by weaker performance in Hong Kong and a decline in Japan as the brand lapped a highly successful 10th anniversary campaign in the prior year. Excluding Hong Kong and Japan, comparable stores would have been flat.

Jimmy Choo operating loss was $10 million and operating margin was (8.0)%, compared to an operating loss of $9 million and operating margin of (7.8)% in the prior year. Adjusted operating loss was $7 million and adjusted operating margin was (6.0)% in the prior year.

Michael Kors Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results:

Michael Kors revenue of $1.089 billion decreased 4.2% compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis, total revenue decreased 3.3%. On a constant currency basis, comparable store sales increased in the low single digits.

Michael Kors operating income was $222 million and operating margin was 20.4%, compared to $248 million and 21.8% in the prior year.

Outlook

The following guidance is provided on an adjusted, non-GAAP basis. All comparable store sales guidance is provided on a constant currency basis.

Full Year Fiscal 2020 Outlook

For Capri Holdings, the Company expects the following.

Total revenue of approximately $5.8 billion

Operating margin of approximately 15.0%

Interest expense in a range of $15 million to $25 million

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding of approximately 153 million

Effective tax rate of approximately 11%

Diluted earnings per share of approximately $4.95, including approximately $0.20 per share of dilution from Versace

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Outlook

For Capri Holdings, the Company expects the following.

Total revenue of approximately $1.53 billion

Operating margin of approximately 17.5%

Interest expense of approximately $5 million

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding of approximately 153 million

Effective tax rate of approximately 8%

Diluted earnings per share of $1.55 to $1.60, including approximately $0.15 per share of dilution from Versace

For Versace, the Company expects the following.

Revenue of approximately $180 million

Comparable store sales approximately flat to prior year

Negative operating margin reflecting normal seasonality and increased investments to support growth initiatives

For Jimmy Choo, the Company expects the following.

Revenue of approximately $165 million

Comparable store sales approximately flat to prior year

Positive operating margin reflecting normal seasonality

For Michael Kors, the Company expects the following.

Revenue slightly below $1.2 billion

Comparable store sales growth in the low single digits

Operating margin to be below prior year

Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss second quarter results is scheduled for today, November 6, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website, www.capriholdings.com. In addition, a replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and remain available until November 13, 2019. To access the telephone replay, listeners should dial 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The access code for the replay is 8120228. A replay of the webcast will also be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and will remain on the website for 90 days.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency effects are non-GAAP financial measures, which are provided to supplement our reported operating results to facilitate comparisons of our operating results and trends in our business, excluding the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. Because we are a global company, foreign currency exchange rates may have a significant effect on our reported results. We calculate constant currency measures and the related foreign currency impacts by translating the current year's reported amounts into comparable amounts using prior year's foreign exchange rates for each currency. All constant currency performance measures discussed below should be considered a supplement to and not in lieu of our operating performance measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, this earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures relating to certain one-time costs associated with the Jimmy Choo acquisition and the Versace acquisition and restructuring and non-cash impairment charges. The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, among other things, to evaluate its operating performance and in order to represent the manner in which the Company conducts and views its business. The Company believes that excluding non-recurring items helps its management and investors compare operating performance based on its ongoing operations. While the Company considers the non-GAAP measures to be useful supplemental measures in analyzing its results, they are not intended to replace, nor act as a substitute for, any amounts presented in its consolidated financial statements prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures reported by other companies.

About Capri Holdings Limited

Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women's and men's accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The Company's goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA. Capri Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are prospective in nature and are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections of the management of Capri Holdings Limited (the "Company") about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words "targets", "plans", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "should", "could", "would", "may", "anticipates", "estimates", "synergy", "cost-saving", "projects", "goal", "strategy", "budget", "forecast" or "might" or, words or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to future capital expenditures, expenses, revenues, earnings, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, share buybacks, dividend policy, losses and future prospects of the Company, business and management strategies and the expansion and growth of the Company's operations, and benefits from any acquisition. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future financial performance. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results and are based on certain key assumptions, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include the Company's ability to integrate successfully and to achieve anticipated benefits of any acquisition; the risk of disruptions to the Company's businesses; the negative effects of events on the market price of the Company's ordinary shares and its operating results; significant transaction costs; unknown liabilities; the risk of litigation and/or regulatory actions related to the Company's businesses; fluctuations in demand for the Company's products; levels of indebtedness (including the indebtedness incurred in connection with acquisitions); future availability of credit; the timing and scope of future share buybacks, which may be made in open market or privately negotiated transactions, and are subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, trading restrictions under the Company's insider trading policy and other relevant factors, and which share repurchases may be suspended or discontinued at any time, the level of other investing activities and uses of cash; changes in consumer traffic and retail trends; loss of market share and industry competition; fluctuations in the capital markets; fluctuations in interest and exchange rates; the occurrence of unforeseen disasters or catastrophes; political or economic instability in principal markets; adverse outcomes in litigation; and general, local and global economic, political, business and market conditions, as well as those risks set forth in the reports that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 30, 2019 (File No. 001-35368). The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking or other statements contained herein other than in accordance with legal and regulatory obligations.

SCHEDULE 1 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 28,

2019 September 29,

2018 September 28,

2019 September 29,

2018 Total revenue 1,442 1,253 2,788 2,456 Cost of goods sold 568 490 1,080 942 Gross profit 874 763 1,708 1,514 Total operating expenses 799 573 1,569 1,109 Income from operations 75 190 139 405 Other income, net (1 (1 (3 (2 Interest expense, net 3 6 16 14 Foreign currency loss 4 33 6 36 Income before provision for income taxes 69 152 120 357 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (4 15 2 34 Net income 73 137 118 323 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling

interests (1 (1 Net income attributable to Capri 73 138 118 324 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding: Basic 151,602,502 149,575,112 151,326,037 149,538,607 Diluted 152,576,283 151,705,685 152,455,218 152,052,671 Net income per ordinary share: Basic 0.48 0.92 0.78 2.17 Diluted 0.47 0.91 0.77 2.13

SCHEDULE 2 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share data) (Unaudited) September 28,

2019 March 30,

2019 September 29,

2018 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 179 172 155 Receivables, net 368 383 340 Inventories, net 1,073 953 768 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 275 221 211 Total current assets 1,895 1,729 1,474 Property and equipment, net 589 615 552 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,671 Intangible assets, net 2,171 2,293 1,159 Goodwill 1,598 1,659 797 Deferred tax assets 160 112 47 Other assets 309 242 78 Total assets 8,393 6,650 4,107 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 390 371 290 Accrued payroll and payroll related expenses 97 133 83 Accrued income taxes 27 34 24 Current operating lease liabilities 403 Short-term debt 603 630 255 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 283 374 346 Total current liabilities 1,803 1,542 998 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,766 Deferred rent 132 133 Deferred tax liabilities 440 438 182 Long-term debt 1,796 1,936 505 Other long-term liabilities 176 166 105 Total liabilities 5,981 4,214 1,923 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 4 4 Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares, no par value; 650,000,000 shares authorized;

216,815,137 shares issued and 151,633,281 outstanding at September

28, 2019; 216,050,939 shares issued and 150,932,306 outstanding at

March 30, 2019, and 213,208,924 shares issued and 150,150,297

outstanding at September 29, 2018 Treasury shares, at cost (65,181,856 shares at September 28, 2019;

65,118,633 shares at March 30, 2019; and 63,058,627 shares at

September 29, 2018) (3,225 (3,223 (3,123 Additional paid-in capital 1,060 1,011 877 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (103 (66 (62 Retained earnings 4,673 4,707 4,488 Total shareholders' equity of Capri 2,405 2,429 2,180 Noncontrolling interest 3 3 4 Total shareholders' equity 2,408 2,432 2,184 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 8,393 6,650 4,107

SCHEDULE 3 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT DATA ($ in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 28,

2019 September 29,

2018 September 28,

2019 September 29,

2018 Revenue by Segment and Region: Versace The Americas 48 92 EMEA 121 213 Asia 59 130 Versace Revenue 228 435 Jimmy Choo The Americas 21 20 51 46 EMEA 64 56 143 158 Asia 40 40 89 85 Jimmy Choo Revenue 125 116 283 289 Michael Kors The Americas 733 773 1,388 1,465 EMEA 224 233 413 433 Asia 132 131 269 269 Michael Kors Revenue 1,089 1,137 2,070 2,167 Total Revenue 1,442 1,253 2,788 2,456 Income (Loss) from Operations: Versace 9 6 Jimmy Choo (10 (9 1 13 Michael Kors 222 248 423 478 Total segment income from operations 221 239 430 491 Less: Corporate expenses (35 (23 (68 (45 Restructuring and other charges (7 (19 (22 (30 Impairment of long-lived assets (104 (7 (201 (11 Total Income from Operations 75 190 139 405 Operating Margin: Versace 3.9 1.4 Jimmy Choo (8.0 (7.8 0.4 4.5 Michael Kors 20.4 21.8 20.4 22.1 Capri Operating Margin 5.2 15.2 5.0 16.5

SCHEDULE 4 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL RETAIL STORE INFORMATION (Unaudited) As of Retail Store Information: September 28,

2019 September 29,

2018 Versace 198 Jimmy Choo 216 204 Michael Kors 850 854 Total number of retail stores 1,264 1,058

SCHEDULE 5 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSTANT CURRENCY DATA (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Change September 28,

2019 September 29,

2018 As Reported Constant Currency Total revenue: Versace 228 NM NM Jimmy Choo 125 116 7.8% 9.5% Michael Kors 1,089 1,137 (4.2)% (3.3)% Total revenue 1,442 1,253 15.1% 16.1%

Six Months Ended Change September 28,

2019 September 29,

2018 As Reported Constant Currency Total revenue: Versace 435 NM NM Jimmy Choo 283 289 (2.1)% 0.3% Michael Kors 2,070 2,167 (4.5)% (3.1)% Total revenue 2,788 2,456 13.5% 15.0%

___________________

NM Not meaningful

SCHEDULE 6 NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS OF REPORTED TO ADJUSTED MEASURES, EXCLUDING LONG-LIVED ASSET IMPAIRMENTS, RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER CHARGES, INVENTORY STEP-UP RELATED TO VERSACE ACQUISITION, ERP IMPLEMENTATION COSTS CAPRI TRANSFORMATION COSTS AND FOREIGN CURRENCY EFFECTS RELATED TO VERSACE (In millions, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 28, 2019 As

Reported Impairment Charges Restructuring

and Other

Charges(1) Inventory

Step-up Adjustment ERP

Implementation Capri

Transformation Acquisition

Foreign

Currency Effects As

Adjusted Gross profit 874 5 879 Operating expenses 799 (104 (7 (9 (2 677 Versace operating income 9 5 14 Total income from operations 75 104 7 5 9 2 202 Foreign currency loss 4 (1 3 Income before provision for income taxes 69 104 7 5 9 2 1 197 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (4 18 2 1 2 1 20 Net income attributable to Capri 73 86 5 4 7 1 1 177 Diluted net income per ordinary share Capri 0.47 0.56 0.03 0.03 0.05 0.01 0.01 1.16

______________________

(1) Includes store closure costs recorded in connection with the Michael Kors Retail Fleet Optimization Plan and other restructuring initiatives, and other costs recorded in connection with the acquisitions of Gianni Versace S.r.l. and Jimmy Choo Group Limited.

SCHEDULE 7 NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS OF REPORTED TO ADJUSTED MEASURES, EXCLUDING LONG-LIVED ASSET IMPAIRMENTS, RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER CHARGES, INVENTORY STEP-UP RELATED TO VERSACE ACQUISITION, ERP IMPLEMENTATION COSTS CAPRI TRANSFORMATION COSTS AND FOREIGN CURRENCY EFFECTS RELATED TO VERSACE (In millions, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended September 28, 2019 As

Reported Impairment Charges Restructuring

and Other

Charges(1) Inventory

Step-up Adjustment ERP

Implementation Capri

Transformation Acquisition

Foreign

Currency

Effects As

Adjusted Gross profit 1,708 11 1,719 Operating expenses 1,569 (201 (22 (17 (2 1,327 Versace operating income 6 11 17 Total income from operations 139 201 22 11 17 2 392 Foreign currency loss 6 (1 5 Income before provision for income taxes 120 201 22 11 17 2 1 374 Provision for income taxes 2 37 5 3 4 1 52 Net income attributable to Capri 118 164 17 8 13 1 1 322 Diluted net income per ordinary share Capri 0.77 1.08 0.11 0.05 0.08 0.01 0.01 2.11

______________________

(1) Includes store closure costs recorded in connection with the Michael Kors Retail Fleet Optimization Plan and other restructuring initiatives, and other costs recorded in connection with the acquisitions of Gianni Versace S.r.l. and Jimmy Choo Group Limited.

SCHEDULE 8 NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS OF REPORTED TO ADJUSTED MEASURES, EXCLUDING LONG-LIVED ASSET IMPAIRMENTS, RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER CHARGES, AND INVENTORY STEP-UP RELATED TO JIMMY CHOO ACQUISITION (In millions, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 29, 2018 As Reported Impairment

Charges Restructuring

and Other

Charges(1) Inventory

Step-up

Adjustment Acquisition

Price

Derivative

Contract As Adjusted Gross profit 763 2 765 Total operating expenses 573 (7 (19 547 Jimmy Choo operating loss (9 2 (7 Total income from operations 190 7 19 2 218 Foreign currency loss 33 (30 3 Income before provision for income taxes 152 7 19 2 30 210 Provision for income taxes 15 1 2 1 19 Net income attributable to Capri 138 6 17 1 30 192 Diluted net income per ordinary share

Capri 0.91 0.04 0.11 0.01 0.20 1.27

______________________

(1) Includes store closure costs recorded in connection with the Michael Kors Retail Fleet Optimization Plan, as well as transaction and transition costs recorded in connection with the acquisition of Jimmy Choo Group Limited.

SCHEDULE 9 NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS OF REPORTED TO ADJUSTED MEASURES, EXCLUDING LONG-LIVED ASSET IMPAIRMENTS, RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER CHARGES, INVENTORY STEP-UP RELATED TO JIMMY CHOO ACQUISITION, AND DERIVATIVE CONTRACT RELATED TO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE VERSACE (In millions, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended September 29, 2018 As Reported Impairment

Charges Restructuring

and Other

Charges(1) Inventory

Step-up

Adjustment Acquisition

Price

Derivative

Contract As Adjusted Gross profit 1,514 5 1,519 Total operating expenses 1,109 (11 (30 1,068 Jimmy Choo operating income 13 5 18 Total income from operations 405 11 30 5 451 Foreign currency loss 36 (30 6 Income before provision for income taxes 357 11 30 5 30 433 Provision for income taxes 34 2 4 1 41 Net income attributable to Capri 324 9 26 4 30 393 Diluted net income per ordinary share

Capri 2.13 0.06 0.17 0.03 0.20 2.59

______________________

(1) Includes store closure costs recorded in connection with the Retail Fleet Optimization Plan and other restructuring initiatives, transition costs recorded in connection with the acquisition of Jimmy Choo Group Limited and transaction and transition costs recorded in connection with the Company's agreement to acquire Gianni Versace S.p.A.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005324/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Jennifer Davis

(201) 514-8234

Jennifer.Davis@CapriHoldings.com

Media:

Dinesh Kandiah

(917) 934-2427

Press@CapriHoldings.com