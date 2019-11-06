The debate-covering RPA other types of enterprise automation-is a keynote at Accelerate Vienna, Europe's largest automation conference

Tricentis, leader in enterprise automation, announced that "The Next Great Debate: How Automation Really Impacts Jobs" will be livestreamed from Accelerate Vienna. The broadcast will begin at 7:45 a.m. PST 10:45 a.m. EST 3:45 p.m. GMT 8:15 p.m. IST. Everyone is welcome to attend and submit questions/comments during the debate; registration is at https://www.tricentis.com/events/great-debate-how-automation-impacts-jobs/.

The great debate has become a hallmark of Accelerate conferences from San Francisco to Vienna. The fourth "edition" of the debate features Wolfgang Platz (Tricentis Founder and Chief Product Officer), Jeff Wilkinson (Managing Director of Accenture), and Ramesh Pai (Global Head of NextGen QA at Wipro). This time, the panel promises to take a brutally honest look at how automation is really impacting today's workforce.

"In polite conversation, technologists focus on how automation improves employee morale by relieving workers from boring, repetitive tasks," explained debate moderator and Tricentis RPA General Manager Wayne Ariola. "We always talk about a not-so-distant future where automation magically completes the work that everyone dreads, allowing humans to focus on creative, interesting, and value-added tasks. But, honestly, that's not going to be true for all people, in all situations. This is a critical topic that reaches far beyond the world of the 'automators' at our conference, so we wanted to open it up to the broader community via a globally-accessible livestream."

About Accelerate Vienna

Accelerate Vienna, Europe's largest automation conference, features 100+ sessions on the theme of Automation the Speed of Change. Additional highlights include:

Forrester's Craig Le Clair unveiling the latest research on what's really required for resilient automation

Wolfgang Platz's keynote on Automation the Speed of Change

Real-world enterprise automation strategies from organizations such as Allianz, VKB, SVA, Experian, Worldpay, InterContinental Hotels Group, SAP, Amazon Web Services, and SPAR

Anil Cheriyan sharing the story behind successful digital transformation initiatives and why continuous change is the new reality for every organization

Keynotes and select sessions will be livestreamed at https://www.tricentis.com/accelerate/vienna/watch-live/

About Tricentis

Recognized as the #1 Enterprise Automation platform, Tricentis provides resilient automation across software testing and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). Tricentis accelerates digital transformation initiatives with a low-code/no-code automation approach that is simple to create, easy to maintain and designed for reuse. With native support for over 160 technologies, we have solved the most complex automation challenges.

Tricentis is the only vendor to achieve "leader" status in all three top analyst reports (i.e., the "Triple Crown.") This honor is based on our technical leadership, innovation, and a Global 2000 customer base of 1500+ companies, including global enterprises such as Allianz, ANZ Bank, Cisco, Dolby, Experian, First Data, HSBC, Merck, Office Depot, Samsung, Swiss Re, Starbucks, Telstra, UBS, Vodafone, Whole Foods, and WorldPay.

Tricentis has a global presence in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, India, Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, Poland, United States and the UK. To learn more, visit https://www.tricentis.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005147/en/

Contacts:

Wayne Ariola

w.ariola@tricentis.com

(650) 393-3054