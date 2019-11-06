Technavio has been monitoring the global animal genetics market and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.79 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 151-page research report with TOC on "Animal Genetics Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), by Solution (Live animal, Genetic testing services, and Genetic materials), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the growing consumption of animal-derived food products. In addition, the focus on the development of sustainable livestock is anticipated to further boost the growth of the animal genetics market.

With the growing demand for animal derived food products such as eggs, meat, and milk, livestock farming activities have witnessed considerable growth in low and middle-income countries. This is driving the adoption of animal genetic solutions which enables livestock producers and breeders to produce high-quality animal breeds. Animal genetic solutions use genetic selection and cross-breeding technologies to provide high-quality semen, embryos, and live animals such as bovine and porcine. Thus, the growing consumption of animal-derived food products is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Animal Genetics Market Companies:

Animal Genetics Inc.

Animal Genetics Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various product segments such as Avian, Canine, Equine, and Other. The company offers products such as Avian DNA Sexing and A-Locus to various end-users.

AquaGen AS

AquaGen AS is headquartered in Norway and offers products through the following product segments: Salmon eggs and Rainbow trout eggs. The company offers products such as AquaGen Atlantic TRACK and AquaGen Rainbow ALL FEMALE to various end-users.

Aviagen Group

Aviagen Group is headquartered in the US and has business operations under various product segments, namely Ross, Rowan Range, and Specialty Males. The company offers products such as Ross 308 and Ranger Premium to various end-users.

Coöperatie Koninklijke CRV u.a.

Coöperatie Koninklijke CRV u.a. is headquartered in the Netherlands and offers products through the following product segments: Breeding, Management, and Fertility. The company offers products such as Holstein and InSire to various end-users.

Genetic Veterinary Sciences Inc.

Genetic Veterinary Sciences Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the business segment, Genetic test services. The company offers products such as Australian Labradoodle Essential Panel and Chow Chow Panel to various end-users.

Animal Genetics Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Live animal

Genetic testing services

Genetic materials

Animal Genetics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

