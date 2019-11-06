CaniBrands Announces Cani-Give Back Campaign for November to Raise Funds for Athletes for CARE

WALNUT CREEK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2019 / CaniBrands, the trusted brand for premium sport, fitness and wellness CBD products across the U.S., announces Cani-Give Back, a charitable campaign to raise funds for the company's Charity of Choice, Athletes for CARE (A4C). Beginning November 1, 2019, proceeds from the campaign will support A4Cs research and advocacy efforts to create awareness and educate about cannabis and CBD as a health, performance and wellness enabler.

"We are grateful and proud to announce the launch of our Cani-Give Back campaign," says Chris Lord, CEO of CaniBrands. "We recognize the importance of A4Cs ongoing efforts in research, advocacy and education. Together, we hope to create a better environment for future, current and retired athletes by raising awareness about the power of CBD and offering supportive solutions."

Together, CaniBrands and A4C have created the Athletes Bundle, a collection of CBD-infused products formulated for energy, sleep and recovery. CaniBrands will donate US$5.00 from each purchase of the Athletes Bundle to A4C and $1 from all other CaniBrands products including its premium brand experiences Can-I-Sleep™, Can-I-Boost™, Can-I-Fresh™ and Can-I-Mend™ during the Cani-Give Back campaign.

Earlier this year, CaniBrands announced its long-term partnership agreement with A4C. The Charity of Choice is the only non-profit organization empowering legendary athletes to drive social change by improving global standards of health, safety and quality of life. The Cani-Give Back campaign is part of CaniBrands and A4Cs' shared vision to demystify the use of cannabinoids to support sports injury recovery and lead the charge to make use of CBD within the sport, fitness and wellness community.

Customers are encouraged to support the Cani-Give Back campaign by purchasing CaniBrands products at https://canibrands.com/10-experiences or visit www.canibrands.com for more information.

About CaniBrands

CaniBrands is the trusted and recognized CBD brand for the sports, fitness and wellness household. CaniBrands specializes in developing and marketing innovative CBD (Cannabidiol) products that are trusted by professional athletes and backed by science. The company has a wide selection of solutions for sports recovery, energy, focus, pain and sleep. Along with sublingual oils, balms and creams, CaniBrands has introduced a ground-breaking line of experience-based CBD-infused oral sprays. CaniBrands is a private company serving the US CBD market via wholesale partners, retail and direct-to-consumer sales at www.canibrands.com. They are setting the bar for quality control standards in the nascent CBD market, and are partnered with professional sports leaders to advocate for an all-natural approach to health and wellness and to further research into CBD and its possible therapeutic benefits. Learn more at www.canibrands.com.

