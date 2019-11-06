Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2019) - Citation Growth Corp. (CSE: CGRO) (OTCQX: CGOTF) ("Citation" or the "Company"), a licensed cannabis cultivator and producer, is pleased to announce that Mr. Alnoor Nathoo has joined the Company's board of directors. Mr. Nathoo brings with him a wealth of public and private company experience. Mr. Nathoo is principal of a privately held hotel development company which over the past two decades has developed and sold over 10 hotels across Canada. Prior to that, Mr. Nathoo was an investment advisor with Global Securities Corporation. Mr. Nathoo currently sits on the board of Softlab9 Software Solutions Inc.

To make room on the board for Mr. Nathoo, Mr. Raman Gill has resigned from the board of directors. The Company would like to thank Mr. Gill for his services and contributions to the Company.

Rahim Mohamed, Director & President of Citation commented, "We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Nathoo to the board of Citation. Mr. Nathoo was instrumental in funding ACC Enterprises privately and continued to support Citation since the closing of the merger with ACC. I look forward to working with Mr. Nathoo as we continue to focus on the high growth Nevada cannabis market through our cultivation and extraction assets in Pahrump and Las Vegas."

About Citation Growth Corp.

Citation Growth Corp. is a publicly traded company that has been investing in the medical and recreational cannabis space since 2014. Citation has rapidly expanded its operating portfolio to include cultivation, production, and dispensary locations in key North American state-legal jurisdictions and is seeking expansion opportunities worldwide.

For Further Information:

Rahim Mohamed, President

RM@citationgrowth.com

1-877-438-5448 Extension 718

Paul Searle, Corporate Communications

1-877-438-5448 Extension 714

psearle@citationgrowth.com

www.citationgrowth.com

Stock Exchanges:

Citation trades in Canada, under the ticker symbol "CGRO" on the CSE, and in the U.S., under the ticker symbol "CGOTF" on the OTCQX Best Market (the "OTCQX"). The Company also trades on other recognized platforms in Europe including Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Tradegate, L & S, Quotnx, Dusseldorf, Munich, and Berlin.

