MCTC Holdings, Inc: MCTC Files 4th Cannabinoid Delivery Patent - Plurality of Discrete Nanoparticles

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2019 / MCTC Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCTC), an innovator in cannabinoid science, today announces the filing of its 4th patent in the area of cannabinoid delivery technologies. The patent broadly covers many aspects of nanoparticles and nano fibers comprising one or more cannabinoids disposed at least partially within a water-soluble medium. This is the Company's 4th and most significant patent filed for cannabinoid delivery systems.

MCTC's research and development program continues with research specific to developing improved methods to make cannabinoids available to living systems. Primary to the research program is the development of novel polymeric nanoparticles and nanofibers, which hold the promise to significantly improve bioavailability, while allowing for ultra-high loading rates, tun-ability of cannabinoid combinations, precise dosing, and controlled release parameters.

"This is the most important patent of the four we have filed, as it is by far the most comprehensive covering broad areas of cannabinoid polymeric nanoparticles and fibers," commented CEO Arman Tabatabaei. "The claims not only cover a plurality of particles within at least a partially water-soluble carrier, but also the process utilizing the precursor mixtures. Not only are nanoparticles and nanofibers included, but also particles below 1.5 microns. We expect to continue to expand our intellectual property portfolio over the coming weeks and months as our research and development programs continue. We believe the area of cannabinoid delivery systems is one of the most exciting areas of the growing cannabinoid sciences arena."

In recent months, MCTC has filed three other patents relating to cannabinoid delivery systems. The Company collaborated with Cannabis Nanosciences, Inc. on technologies, which became the basis for the Company's first patent filing on an edible dissolvable film for the delivery of cannabinoids and on the second patent filing for cannabinoid nanoparticles combined TPGS, a water-soluble form of vitamin E. TPGS is a proven and safe bioenhancer of hydrophobic compounds, such as cannabinoids. In addition, MCTC has filed a patent application on a unique 4-dimensional, 3D printed, shape-changing, cannabinoid delivery system for beverages.

MCTC's future R&D plans will center on unique polymeric nanoparticle cannabinoid combinations and sustained-release parameters. The Company is in the process of producing its first commercial nanoparticle for sustained release, which will utilize food-grade "shells", which will contain cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol (CBG). The Company is also in the process of designing experiments for nanoparticles and nanofibers of cannabinoid glycosides.

The polymer-based nanoparticles being developed by MCTC should not be confused with the simple oil-in-water nanoemulsions being marketed as interim solutions to the food and beverage industry, as these two technologies are significantly different. The polymer-based particles the Company is developing will allow for significant loading of active ingredients and unparalleled flexibility in creating custom cannabinoid combinations with unique performance characteristics. MCTC believes polymeric nanotechnology particles will be an important technology area for the cannabinoid formulation marketplace.

MCTC Holdings, Inc., is a Delaware registered, fully reporting and audited publicly-traded company. With the hemp and cannabis industries developing rapidly and with a growing number of market entrants, MCTC plans to concentrate its efforts on the middle portions of the hemp and cannabis value chain. The Company is actively pursuing R&D programs and productization for exotic cannabinoid isolation, bioenhancement of cannabinoids and polymeric solid nanoparticles and nanofibers for addition into consumer products and for dermal application. The Company was reorganized during June of 2019 and announced its intent to enter the fast-growing cannabis sector and its intent to change its corporate identity to Cannabis Global, Inc. The Company is headed and managed by a group of highly experienced cannabis industry pioneers and entrepreneurs.

