Memex Inc.: Jergens Inc. Initiates a Plant-Wide Roll-Out of MERLIN Tempus

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2019 / Memex Inc. ("MEMEX" or the "Company") (TSXV:OEE) a leader in Industrial Internet of things (IIoT) manufacturing productivity software, announces that Jergens Inc. ("Jergens") has purchased MERLIN Tempus Enterprise Edition for deployment in their Cleveland, Ohio facility. This order will see 11 machines integrated to Memex's software platform in the first phase of what is anticipated to be a plant-wide adoption of MERLIN Tempus EE.

"Jergens is committed to a digital transformation strategy that will ensure we continue to produce the best workholding solutions, specialty fasteners and lifting products in the industry," said Matt Schron, Jergens' General Manager. "With the latest in IIoT software and hardware tools from MEMEX compiling and analysing our real-time production data, we will ensure our plant operates with optimum efficiency."

"Continuous increasing adoption of MERLIN Tempus is a testament how valuable MERLIN Tempus is to the manufacturing sector and recognition of the tremendous benefits offered by MERLIN Tempus," said David McPhail, CEO & President, MEMEX Inc. "Jergens is at the forefront of manufacturers adopting digital transformation strategies to optimize their operations, and MEMEX's MERLIN Tempus fills the void of automating and accurately measuring overall equipment effectiveness. Our pipeline remains robust, and we are optimistic about our role and prospects as manufacturers undergo their Industry 4.0 transitions."

About Jergens:

Since our founding Jergens has grown to comprise 3 distinct business units: Workholding Solutions, Lifting Solutions and Specialty Fasteners. Building on its reputation of uncompromising quality standards, Jergens is committed to helping its customers achieve leaner, more profitable manufacturing, and continues to add products and engineered solutions for an integrated approach to "Manufacturing Efficiency."

Today, you'll find our workholding, fasteners and hoist rings at work in just about every industry on every continent. And our innovative engineered solutions like the Ball Lock® Mounting System have changed the way manufacturers worldwide think about productivity.

Our US based manufacturing is headquartered right here in our 130,000 sq. ft. Cleveland, OH facility, guaranteeing you high quality, competitive pricing and immediate availability (or fast turnaround times on special items). We are a big user of our own products and can set up lean cells to accommodate lot sizes from 1 to 10,000, thanks to our own tooling components and engineered products like the Ball Lock® Mounting System. So, when it comes to lean manufacturing, we practice what we preach here at Jergens...Manufacturing Efficiency.

About MEMEX:

Established in 1992, MEMEX grew to be an industry leader in Industry Internet of Things (IIoT) through the development of MERLIN Tempus, an award-winning platform that delivers real-time, tangible increases in manufacturing productivity. MEMEX is on the leading edge of industry trends in computing power, machine connectivity, industry standards, advanced software technology, and manufacturing domain expertise.

Our persistent pursuit of innovative IIoT solutions led to a comprehensive understanding of the challenge's manufacturers face. We made it our mission to, "successfully transform factories of today into factories of the future." As the global leader in Machine to Machine (M2M) connectivity solutions, our hardware and software products create unparalleled visibility at all levels, from "Shop-Floor-to-Top-Floor."

The MERLIN Tempus Suite provides effective quantification and management of Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) by revealing hidden capacity using real-time objective data. Further, it offers sustainable benefits that enable world-class OEE such as reducing costs, incorporating strategies for continuous LEAN improvement, and boosting bottom-line financial performance. For more information, please visit: www.MemexOEE.com

