Technavio has been monitoring the global frozen ready meals market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 21.95 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period.

global frozen ready meals market 2019-2023

The market is driven by the convenience offered by frozen ready meals. In addition, the rising popularity and demand for vegan, gluten-free, and organic frozen ready meals is anticipated to further boost the growth of the frozen ready meals market.

Factors such as rapid industrialization, growing population, and hectic work schedules of working professionals have increased the demand for readymade food products or frozen ready meals. The growing demand for quality and variety is encouraging manufacturers to introduce variants of frozen ready meals such as frozen pizzas with a variety of toppings. Such food products are especially popular among older millennials or the parents with children aged between 7 to 12. Thus, the convenience offered by frozen ready meals is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Frozen Ready Meals Market Companies:

Conagra Brands Inc.

Conagra Brands Inc. is headquartered in the US and owns and operates businesses under various segments such as Grocery Snacks, Refrigerated Frozen, International, Foodservice, and Commercial Foods. The company has introduced a wide variety of frozen ready meals under its brand name, EVOL.

General Mills Inc.

General Mills Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: North America Retail, Convenience Stores Foodservice, Europe Australia, and Asia Latin America. The company has introduced a wide variety of frozen ready meals under its brand name, Totino's.

Nestlé

Nestlé is headquartered in Switzerland and has business operations under various business segments, namely Zone EMENA, Zone AMS, Zone AOA, Nestlé Waters, and Other businesses. The company has introduced a wide variety of frozen ready meals under its brand name, DiGiorno.

Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the business segment, Frozen. The company has introduced a wide variety of frozen ready meals under its brands such as Aunt Bessie's, Goodfella's, Findus, La Cocinera, and iglo.

Tyson Foods Inc.

Tyson Foods Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Beef, Chicken, Prepared Foods, Pork, and Other. The company has introduced a wide variety of frozen ready meals under its brands such as Jimmy Dean, Tyson, Barber Foods, Bosco's, and others.

Frozen Ready Meals Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Frozen entrée

Frozen pizza

Other frozen ready meals

Frozen Ready Meals Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

