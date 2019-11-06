TrustShield, Ahlstrom-Munksjö's Single-use Medical Fabrics for Ultimate Protection in the Operating Room, Clinical Environment and Laboratory

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahlstrom-Munksjö announces the launch of TrustShield, a versatile portfolio of medical fabrics that can be used to provide protection against surgical lasers, chemicals and potent chemotherapy drugs.

TrustShield products were specially designed around growing market trends. The evolution of laser technology in a surgical environment has significantly advanced as their usage has become widespread for numerous specialties. Although there are many benefits to using lasers for surgical procedures, there are also risks. Operating room fires can occur if the laser comes in contact with combustible objects. Lasers not only can cause fires but they can cause thermal burns if they have skin contact.

"Most surgical gowns and drapes on the market offer some protection from skin exposure to laser beams but most of them tend to be flammable, that's why we made TrustShield Laser. TrustShield Laser was specifically designed as a laser resistant medical fabric that can be used for the construction of surgical gowns or drapes. Having a surgical drape and gown that has protection against viruses, bacteria and fluids as well as being laser resistant, is a must in order to keep patients and health care workers safe," says Jason Beard, product platform leader, Ahlstrom-Munksjö.

A high level of protection is not only critical in a surgical environment but in other health care settings where harsh chemotherapy drugs are being administered. Handling and administering chemotherapy drugs pose a health hazard as most of these drugs are considered hazardous if the health care worker is exposed. TrustShield Chemo was developed to prevent any permeation by providing a barrier against the strongest chemotherapy drugs on the market.

For those high risk, fluid intense surgeries, TrustShield Absorbent fabric is the solution for the ultimate protection and fluid management. It is highly absorbent and maintains its strength and uniformity even when wet.

TrustShield offers a comprehensive product portfolio that meets stringent industry standards to ensure the utmost protection against several potential health risks. TrustShield medical fabrics provide impervious (AAMI level 4) viral protection, have low lint, are durable for easier converting and resist punctures and tears.

"Our priority in the medical business unit is to deliver high performance medical fabrics that fully protect health care workers and patients globally. TrustShield is an example of how we continue to strengthen and enhance our medical product portfolio" commented Lionel Bonte, Vice President, Medical, Ahlstrom-Munksjö.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: visit TrustShield at www.ahlstrom-munksjo.com/trustshield or contact us at medical@ahlstrom-munksjo.com.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö in brief

Ahlstrom-Munksjö is a global leader in fiber-based materials, supplying innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers. Our mission is to expand the role of fiber-based solutions for sustainable everyday life. Our offering includes filter materials, release liners, food and beverage processing materials, decor papers, abrasive and tape backings, electrotechnical paper, glass fiber materials, medical fiber materials and solutions for diagnostics as well as a range of specialty papers for industrial and consumer end-uses. Our annual net sales are about EUR 3 billion and we employ some 8,000 people. The Ahlstrom-Munksjö share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and Stockholm. Read more at www.ahlstrom-munksjo.com.

