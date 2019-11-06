Greenough Brand Storytellers and kdm communications share best practices and systems to jointly serve clients expanding into U.S. or from U.S. into Europe

Greenough Brand Storytellers and kdm communications, two well-established independent PR agencies with strong life sciences and healthcare operations in their respective regions, will now combine forces to better serve clients expanding their marketing activities across global markets.

Together, Greenough and kdm form a dynamic team of more than 50 people (including 15 scientists) who bring unique insights to stories for life sciences and healthcare audiences across major business markets globally. This ensures that cultural, language, regulatory, policy and other local challenges, including time zone differences, will never stand in the way of successful campaign strategy and execution.

The agencies will share best practices and systems in response to increasing client demand for scientific writing, video production, globally managed product launches and multilingual thought leadership campaigns.

"Many of our respective clients are global companies with opportunities all over the world, and we value a partner across the pond in the U.S. who not only understands the landscape there, but also can help us shape creative global campaigns," said Annabel Sedgwick, managing director, kdm communications. "We have found that partner in Greenough and look forward to working together to deliver integrated campaigns for key markets worldwide."

"Many of our clients have already benefitted from having kdm's complementary scientific and marketing expertise readily available, and we can bring this value to others, including clients we approach jointly," said Scott Bauman, EVP, GM, Greenough Brand Storytellers. "Beyond the obvious time savings for translation and other functions, our teams benefit from pushing each other creatively, something we'll be doing more of in the coming year as part of our strategy to enable more globally integrated campaigns."

About kdm communications

kdm communications Ltd is an award-winning specialist scientific marketing agency offering creative design and compelling content that deliver world-class outcomes for our clients. With twelve scientists in house and decades of marketing experience, kdm offers its clients a unique blend of PhD-level scientific understanding with strategic and tactical marketing expertise. Located in Cambridge, UK, we consider ourselves to be Europe's go-to scientific marketing agency based on our in-house linguistics skills, global reach and technical understanding. And we eat a lot of cake.

To find out more visit www.kdm-communications.com or contact anna@kdm-communications.com

About Greenough Brand Storytellers

Greenough Brand Storytellers builds brands through the power of storytelling and is nationally recognized for its award-winning public relations, social media and integrated marketing programs. Since 1999, Greenough has helped companies develop and implement marketing and communication programs that drive awareness, generate conversations and deliver qualified leads. For more information, visit http://www.greenough.biz or read our blog at http://www.greenough.biz/blog.

