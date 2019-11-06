AITE Group: Aite Group Announces Winners of the 2019 Impact Innovation Awards in Cash Management and Payments

Aite Group will recognize the innovative financial institutions that have leveraged best-in-class technology during an awards presentation at the Innovation in Cash Management & Payments Forum being held in New York City.

Boston, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aite Group is pleased to announce the winners of the 2019 Impact Innovation Awards in cash management and payments. The awards recognize innovation achieved by financial institutions leveraging technology to set a higher standard. The awards will be presented to the honorees during an awards ceremony at Aite Group's second annual Innovation in Cash Management & Payments Forum taking place on December 12, 2019, at the Grand Hyatt New York in New York City.



In its second year, the awards program honors the innovative financial institutions that are introducing new products, capabilities, or levels of automation and effectiveness that bring the industry one step closer to next-generation banking. These are the financial institutions, regardless of size, that others will follow. The winners across the eight categories are as follows:



- Customer experience by a U.S. Bank: Citizens Bank

- Customer experience by a Global Bank: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank

- Digital Channel Capabilities: Bank of Montreal

- Operational Efficiency: Scotiabank

- New Product Development: Siam Commercial Bank

- Real-Time Payments: BNY Mellon

- Small-Business Initiative: Bank of America

- Commercial Card Initiative: U.S. Bank



The award winners and finalists were selected based on the following criteria:- Level of innovation and competitive advantage- Market need- Impact on customer experience- Impact on customer operational efficiency- Level of new revenue opportunity- Impact on customer retention/new customer attraction- Level of scalability across customer base- Future roadmap"It is exciting to recognize and celebrate innovation in the cash management and payments industry," said Christine Barry, research director at Aite Group. "This industry is experiencing a lot of change and growing pressure from customers to offer new capabilities and a level of engagement beyond what has historically been offered."The winners were selected by an 11-person panel that consisted of three Aite Group analysts and eight external judges. The identification of an Aite Group award winner or finalist is not an endorsement by Aite Group of any vendor, product, or service.