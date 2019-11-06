Cofactor Genomics Opens Early Access to New T Cell Exhaustion Models through Predictive Immune Modeling Platform

-- Announces "Functional to FFPE" Early-Access Grant Program --

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2019 / Cofactor Genomics, leaders in RNA-based technologies and diagnostics, announced today they will provide early access to a new feature in their Predictive Immune Modeling platform which enables cell-state characterization within FFPE tissue samples. Measuring cell-states, such as T cell exhaustion, has been cited as integral to improving the accuracy of patient selection for immune checkpoint inhibitors. The field has previously failed to reach consensus on a short list of individual analytes that effectively characterize exhaustion using incumbent technologies, leading Cofactor to address this challenge using multidimensional biomarker models.

Key Takeaways

Cofactor has developed new gene expression models for T cell states, including exhaustion

The company is opening early access to the technology via their Predictive Immune Profiling platform and databases

These models are important for predicting response to immune checkpoint inhibitors

About Cofactor Genomics

Cofactor Genomics is on a mission to enable true precision medicine through Predictive Immune Modeling. Cofactor has leveraged its experience as one of the first CAP-certified, clinical RNA sequencing laboratories to develop new methods that accurately characterize disease. Instead of searching for isolated, single-analyte biomarkers, Cofactor's products create multidimensional biomarkers that better capture the complex immune response. Cofactor has spent years pioneering the molecular and machine learning tools to build a database of Health Expression Models, enabling advancements in Predictive Immune Modeling. With their molecular, informatic, and database tools, Cofactor Genomics enables their partners to deliver more expedient, cost effective, and successful clinical trials by building better biomarkers. Find out more about how Cofactor Genomics is revolutionizing biomarker discovery and immuno-oncology at cofactorgenomics.com.

