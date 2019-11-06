Saki's new AXI system for PCBAs maintains high rigidity and inspection accuracy, yet is 40% lighter, 25% smaller, and 30% faster

Saki Corporation, an innovator in the field of automated optical and X-ray inspection and measurement equipment, will demonstrate new inspection and measurement systems and software at Productronica, being held in Munich, Germany, from November 12-15, 2019, at stand A2.259. Saki is also participating in the 3D AOI Arena, sponsored by EPP and EPP Europe, at stand A2.506.

Saki is demonstrating its new 3D AXI system for printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs), the 3Xi-M110 inline 3D-CT automated X-ray inspection system. In addition, Saki will be introducing a new system for the advanced semiconductor packaging industry, an inline 3D-CT automated X-ray inspection system for insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs).Saki's Planar Computed Tomography (PCT) provides precise volumetric measurements and shape reconstruction to find voids, head-in-pillow (HiP), and other defects that are extremely difficult to identify. Saki's 3D AXI system for PCBAs has a revolutionary new X-ray tube which can reduce X-ray exposure up to 70% by powering on the X-rays only at the moment of image capture.

On display will be Saki's ultra-fast 2Di-LU1 bottom-side AOI system for through-hole soldering inspection. This versatile system automates the bottom-side inspection process, eliminates board flipping and handling, and ensures quality after the potting, dip, wave, and selective soldering processes.

Saki will also demonstrate its accurate and fast 3D AOI and 3D SPI systems. The entire lineup of Saki 3D inspection and measurement systems, with one common software and hardware platform, provides cost and operational benefits. The system captures extremely clear, detailed images, with no shadowing, for inspection of the most challenging defects, such as non-wetting solder, lifted leads, tombstones, reverses, and height variations.

Saki has partnered with Cogiscan to speed the development of Smart Factory Solutions. By incorporating Cogiscan's TTC solutions into its inspection systems, Saki will be able to expand the manufacturing software capabilities of its SPI, AOI, and AXI software. A new Saki software suite will be introduced and demonstrated at Productronica.

Saki continues to be on the forefront of M2M communication to realize the Smart Factory Solution and Industry 4.0 and has established relationships with many of the leading companies in the electronics assembly industry. Saki adheres to the standards set forth by the SMT equipment communication protocol standardization subcommittee (JARA), the Hermes Standard, and IPC/CFX.

"2019 has been a busy year for Saki with new products, technologies, partnerships, and growth. We recently moved to new facilities in Shenzhen, China and the Czech Republic and expanded our applications and demonstration center in Tokyo," said Masahide Iino, director and head of the sales division of Saki Corporation.We invite both SEMICON Europa and Productronica attendees to visit our booth in Munich. For those not attending, please arrange a visit to one of our worldwide showrooms."

For more information visit our website at www.sakicorp.com or www.sakiglobal.com.

About Saki Corporation

Since its inception in 1994, Saki has led the way in the development of automated recognition through robotic vision technology. Saki's 3D automated solder paste, optical, and X-ray inspection and measurement systems (SPI, AOI, AXI) have been recognized to provide the stable platform and advanced data capture mechanisms necessary for true M2M communication, improving production, process efficiency, and product quality. Saki Corporation has headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, with offices, sales, and support centers around the world.

