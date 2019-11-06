Kaseya International Ltd.: Kaseya Makes Senior Appointment to Support Rapid EMEA Growth

New appointment of Ronan Kirby focuses on further expanding the business across the region and capitalising on recent momentum while driving customer success for existing partners

LONDON, Nov. 06, 2019, the leading provider of complete IT infrastructure management solutions for both external service providers (MSPs) and internal service providers (IT departments), has appointed Ronan Kirby as president and general manager, EMEA, in a move designed to further strengthen its continued growth, commitment to customers and overall investment in the EMEA region.



Kirby's appointment comes at a time when Kaseya's European business has been scaling up significantly and continues to be one of the company's fastest-growing markets. Kirby will focus on further super-charging this momentum while enabling greater continuity for the EMEA customer base and driving Kaseya's commitment to empower customers with the tools, knowledge and resources necessary to derive maximum value from their Kaseya relationship. In this role, Kirby will own the go-to-market strategy for Kaseya across the region including new business and account management as well as general oversight of the company's EMEA operations. He will be based out of the company's Dublin office.

"Ronan's experience as a business leader coupled with his technical expertise and in-depth understanding of technology marketplaces makes him ideally suited to this role," said Fred Voccola, CEO, Kaseya. "He has an outstanding track record of success growing businesses within the software industry and brings with him over 20 years' experience building and leading sales, business development, marketing and go-to-market teams for some of the world's most innovative companies."

"Under Ronan's leadership and with the support of our existing EMEA managers and teams, I anticipate doubling our expansion in this market over the next 12 to 18 months."

Before joining Kaseya, Kirby was vice president EMEA for NGINX. He continued to lead the NGINX EMEA organisation within F5 Networks following the acquisition of NGINX by F5 in May 2019. Prior to that, he served as managing director at digital engagement company, MOR Solutions and spent over a decade with Red Hat during its formative years.

Kirby added: "Kaseya is poised for continued rapid growth across EMEA. I'm excited to have the opportunity to lead this team, which has done so much already, and to build on our current success to further drive growth of the business and success for our customers throughout the region."

About Kaseya

Kaseya is the leading provider of complete IT infrastructure management solutions for managed service providers

Media Contact

Katy Hoeper, PR Manager

Walker Sands

kaseyapr@walkersands.com