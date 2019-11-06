Delta, British Columbia and Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2019) - https://www.investorideas.com, a global news source covering leading sectors including marijuana and hemp stocks and its potcast site, www.potcasts.ca release today's edition of Investorideas.com potcastsCM; cannabis news and stocks to watch plus insight from thought leaders and experts.

In today's podcast, Investorideas.com interviews Darryl Jones, the President and CEO of Isracann Biosciences Inc. (CSE: IPOT). Isracann is an Israeli-based cannabis company focused on becoming a premier cannabis producer offering low-cost production targeting undersupplied major European marketplaces.

Jones discusses the Company's recent news and developments and provides insight into the cannabis industry in Israel.

Jones has over 15 years of capital market experience with a well-established financial network. Prior to joining Isracann in 2018, Mr. Jones was an investment advisor with PI Financial Corp Canada. At PI Financial, he raised seed capital and took True Leaf Medicine public in early 2014 at $10MM valuation and exited in 2016 at $150MM market capitalization. Mr. Jones also worked at Raymond James Ltd. Canada, where he was involved in structuring and financing well over 20 acquisitions - from medical to health sciences, to mineral exploration in agnostic platform deals. Mr. Jones currently serves on several other public company boards including Strikepoint Gold and Voltaic Minerals Corp.

Isracann, Israel's first pure-play cannabis firm is focused on becoming a premier, low-cost cannabis producer. Isracann is fully funded to execute on over 230,000 sq. ft. of hybrid greenhouse.

The company is targeting undersupplied domestic demand combined with an immense international market opportunity through Israel's new medical cannabis export framework for 2020.

The company recently provided an operative overview and update regarding facility development activities in Israel.

Concurrent to and as part of the Company's recent listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange it had satisfied the escrow release conditions for the net proceeds of its highly successful CAD$10.1 million financing efforts which bolstered an already healthy cash position.

This positions the company to immediately accelerate its planned Phase One Facility Design and Construction Services Program which consists of finalization of greenhouse facility design for cannabis cultivation and production in accordance with an existing technical specifications strategy; to rapidly advance greenhouse and related facility construction per the design; ensure adequate controls are in place against any diversion, theft and loss of cannabis products per regulatory standards; and ensure compliance with other protective security, health, and safety requirements in accordance with Israeli regulations.

To date, Isracann has entered into agreements for the development of medical cannabis cultivation projects with regional stakeholders holding preliminary breeding and cultivation licenses issued by the Israeli Ministry of Health. The regional stakeholder is required to renew these licenses each year and further bears the cost of electricity, property and related land taxes and are bound to working with Isracann to obtain the required licenses and to participate in the construction of the greenhouses.

When asked about some of the key benefits to being based out of Israel when it comes to supplying the EU marketplace, Mr. Jones commented, "Israel itself is a phenomenal place to operate and is shown to be the leading cannabis research hub of the world. We started venturing out of Canada two or three years ago, the market was saturated and we were looking to replicate the model. We uncovered Israel and found the same movie was playing out there that played in Canada four of five years ago. We saw a seismic shift in terms of government sentiment changing and here we are today. The focus of the business is ultra-low cost production ultimately."

Mr. Jones also discusses some of the key benefits and difficulties of the Israel cannabis market, competition in the EU, as well as what investors can look forward to from Isracann and the Israeli cannabis industry.

To find out more information about Isracann Biosciences Inc. visit their website here.

Potcasts is now a certified word mark Trademark on the blockchain through Cognate, Inc. CM Certification-Registration Number: 10468217708

