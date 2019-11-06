Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2019) - Gunpowder Capital Corp. (CSE: GPC) (CSE: GPC.PR.A) (OTCQB: GNPWF) (FSE: YS6N) ("Gunpowder" or the "Corporation") announced today that it had sold another of its real estate assets based in London, Ontario. Net proceeds from the sale of this property amounted to Two Hundred and Thirty-One Thousand, Nine Hundred and Ninety Dollars ("$231,990.00") CDN. On October 28th, 2019 the Corporation announced, via press release, that it had sold two other of its London based properties and that the combined net proceeds from the sale of the two properties amounted to $763,689.00 CDN. With the sale of the third property, total combined net proceeds raised, via the sale of the three properties, has amounted to $995,679.00 CDN.

Consistent with the Corporations current strategy of refocusing its capital into its digital asset division, proceeds from the sale of the three properties is being allocated into the Corporation's digital assets division with the purpose of continuing the third phase of the digital assets division's multi-phase expansion of its active digital mining operations and to continue its exploratory proprietary Blockchain software development program. For further information in regards to the third phase expansion of the Corporation's active digital mining operations please refer to the Corporation's press release dated October 2nd, 2019 which can be viewed by visiting the Corporation's press release archive on its website by visiting www.gunpowdercapitalcorp.com/2019-press-releases.

About Gunpowder Capital Corp.

Gunpowder Capital Corp., is a technology focused merchant bank and advisory services firm based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Gunpowder invests in both publicly traded and private businesses that have successful management teams and attractive economic models. Gunpowder partners with these businesses to support their growth initiatives with its proven methodology of appropriate financing and structured exits. For more information please visit www.gunpowdercapitalcorp.com

