Cuentas, Inc.: Cuentas App Approved by Apple App Store

Cuentas App Approved by Apple App Store

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2019 / Cuentas, Inc. (OTCQB:CUEN), a leading FinTech provider of mobile banking and payment solutions serving Latino and Hispanic consumers, announced today that its Cuentas App has been approved by the Apple App Store. The Cuentas App will combine prepaid financial services with multiple purchasing and payment platforms to provide consumers with an array of end-to-end financial products and solutions and will promote the theme "Live your Mobile Lifestyle."

The Cuentas App was recently approved by the Apple App Store and will be enabled by Cuentas Management in the coming days. Cuentas is in the process of interconnecting all networks, retailers and providers so the public will have an easy to use, productive financial experience.

The Cuentas Prepaid Debit card is designed to be a comprehensive solution for the unbanked, underbanked and underserviced communities in the US, especially targeting 20+ million Latinos who may not have direct access to the U.S. financial system due to specific paperwork required by traditional financial institutions.

In the initial stage, the Cuentas App will allow consumers that reside in the US to acquire a Cuentas General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) prepaid debit card using their US or Foreign Passport, Driver's License, Matricula Consular or certain US Residency documentation. Approved consumers will be able to load funds to their cards in major retail locations across the USA, and then use their debit card at stores, online and at ATMs in many countries. Cardholders will also be able to do Card to Card money transfers to other Cuentas Prepaid Debit cardholders at no cost.

Cuentas is working to complete its bilingual webpage, initiate a social media brand awareness program and train customer service representatives to provide a friendly, efficient and complete consumer experience. Please visit the Cuentas Instagram page at http://www.instagram.com/cuentas_us

Subsequent stages will see the integration of the Cuentas Store where consumers will be able to use funds in their account to purchase 3rd party digital and gift cards (many at discounted prices), US & International mobile phone topups, mass transportation and tolling access (select markets - CT, NYC, Grand Rapids-MI, LAX, etc.) as well as digital Content for Gaming/Dining/Shopping and Cash reloads.

"I am pleased that after 6 years of dedication and very hard work, we should be able to help the unbanked, underbanked and Latin Communities improve their Mobile lifestyle and introduce them to Mobile Banking," said Arik Maimon, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cuentas. "The fact that consumers will be able to use a variety of US and foreign government IDs for account approval will allow many more people who reside in the US to qualify and enter the digital financial world."

"Cuentas has worked diligently to bring cost effective, streamlined solutions to the unbanked, underbanked and Latino communities," said Michael De Prado, Founder and President of Cuentas. "The launch of our application is timely as consumers will have a wide spectrum financial solution that should improve their lives for years to come." added De Prado.

About Cuentas

Cuentas, Inc. (OTCQB: CUEN) is a FinTech service provider with proprietary technology to provide solutions for the underbanked and un-bankable Hispanic and Latino population. Its' disruptive services include, but are not limited to, mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, bill pay, ACH and mobile deposits, cash remittance, peer to peer money transfer, and bank accounts to customers who previously could not obtain bank accounts. The proprietary Cuentas General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Card provides holders with a digital wallet, discounts for purchases at major physical and online retailers, rewards, and the ability to purchase digital content. For more information, visit www.ir.cuentas.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", as that term is defined in section 27a of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21e of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this news release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this news release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements that are preceded by, followed by, or that include such words as "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "plan" or "expect" or similar statements are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include statements relating to other publicly available information regarding the company.

Investor Relations

Cuentas, Inc.

200 S. Biscayne Blvd., Suite 5500

Miami, FL 33131

investor@cuentas.com

800-611-3622

SOURCE: Cuentas, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/565415/Cuentas-App-Approved-by-Apple-App-Store