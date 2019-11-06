Applied UV to Present at the 147th National Investment Banking Association Conference on November 12-13, 2019 in New York City

MT. VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2019 / Applied UV announced today that the Company's CEO is scheduled to present at the 147th National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) conference scheduled for November 12-13, 2019 at the Westin Times Square Hotel in New York City.

Max Munn, CEO of Applied UV, stated, "Presenting at the upcoming National Investment Banking Association conference will not only give our company exposure and access to the investment banking community, it will also give us an opportunity to begin building relationships within the investment community."

About National Investment Banking Association

Since 1982, NIBA (National Investment Banking Association) has been serving the small investment community, and has successfully hosted 146 investment conferences showcasing public and private companies seeking access to the financial industry. The "NIBA" Network is made up of thousands of investment professionals, representing over 60 key industry services including over 8800 registered representatives with over $78 billion assets under management. Furthermore, NIBA has raised over $15 billion and is responsible for 90% of all IPO's under 20 million. For more information, please visit www.nibanet.org.

About Applied UV

Applied UV has developed, patented and designed a disinfection technology that uses a narrow range of ultraviolet light spectrum called UVC to destroy pathogens by disabling their DNA and making it impossible for them to reproduce. For more information on Applied UV and their infection prevention devices, please visit our website at www.sterilumen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues or results of operations.

Contact Information for Applied UV

Max Munn

914-665-6100

SOURCE: Applied UV

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/565342/Applied-UV-to-Present-at-the-147th-National-Investment-Banking-Association-Conference-on-November-12-13-2019-in-New-York-City