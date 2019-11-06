Matica Enterprises Inc: RoyalMax Submits for Health Canada Sales and Processing Licence

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2019 / Matica Enterprises Inc. (CSE:MMJ) (OTCQB:MMJFF) (Frankfurt:39N) ("Matica" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. ("RoyalMax") has submitted to Health Canada applications for amendments to the current license to add a Standard Processing License and a Sales for Medical Purposes License. Upon receipt of these licences RoyalMax will begin sales of cannabis produced at its facility in Dorval, Quebec.

Mr. Charn Deol, Matica CFO states that, "It will be exciting to show sales and revenue coming from Dorval. The Dorval facility has been growing cannabis for several months now and shareholders expect to see the company generating sales."

Hemmingford

Matica is currently in the permitting phase of its 200,000 square foot greenhouse project in Hemmingford, Quebec. The site is prepared for construction to begin. Permits are expected shortly, and construction will begin immediately thereafter.

Cannabis 2.0

Matica has been gearing up for Cannabis 2.0. With the amended regulations in Canada, edibles containing cannabis and cannabis concentrates became legal on October 17, 2019 as have topicals. Working with Yunify Natural Technologies and through its acquisition of Trichome Treats, Matica and RoyalMax intend on introducing new products and are creating new opportunities.

About Matica

Matica is a multi-faceted, innovative company in the Quebec cannabis space. RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. has been granted a standard cultivation licence by Health Canada for the production facility in Dorval, Quebec. Matica intends to build 1,000,000 square feet of greenhouses, in 200,000 square foot increments, on a 181 acre property in the township of Hemmingford, south of Montreal. Matica has entered into an agreement with Yunify Natural Technologies, a Quebec based health and personal care research and innovation company to develop proprietary products for Matica and RoyalMax.

