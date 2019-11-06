Fiserv is currently supporting ALDI liefert in Austria, Switzerland and Germany

ALDI SÜD and ALDI Nord are enabling simple and secure online purchasing experiences for ALDI customers with digital commerce solutions from First Data, now Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading provider of financial services technology solutions. Both companies, ALDI SÜD and ALDI Nord, have signed a global agreement with Fiserv.

ALDI, a global leader in the grocery industry, operates more than 10,000 stores worldwide and recently launched ALDI liefert. Fiserv is currently enabling ALDI liefert purchases for ALDI SÜD in Austria, Switzerland and Germany. Fiserv also enables ALDI liefert purchases for ALDI Nord in Germany.

"In working with ALDI SÜD and ALDI Nord, we have been able to extend their unique shopping experience online," said John Gibbons, Head of EMEA, Fiserv. "Our digital commerce technology supports the way customers want to interact with merchants today and has the ability to adapt as customer demands change."

"The success of ALDI liefert depends on our ability to deliver an easy and reliable experience to customers," said Guido Niechcial, Corporate Finance and Administration Director, ALDI SÜD.

Through the agreement with Fiserv, ALDI also can leverage Fraud Detect, a comprehensive fraud solution that utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning to prevent fraudulent transactions before they occur.

"When it comes to payments, convenience and security are requirements," said Sebastian Jockel, Deputy Head of Financial Management, ALDI Nord. "Working with Fiserv will allow us to offer both without tradeoffs, benefitting our customers and providing them with confidence in ALDI liefert."

