Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Tauriga Sciences Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) ("the Company"), a revenue generating Company that operates through the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities. CEO of the Company, Seth Shaw, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by noting that the Company's flagship product is a proprietary CBD infused chewing gum branded as: Tauri-Gum. Jolly then commented on the scarcity of CBD chewing gum(s) available on the market, despite numerous other types of CBD edibles being available. Shaw explained that CBD infused chewing gum is technically challenging to manufacture. "There are technical challenges with respect to uniformly binding CBD isolates or oils to chewing gum base. However, the Company and its contract manufacturer have overcome these issues and Tauri-Gum has emerged as a high quality product with laboratory generated Certificates of Analysis verifying the contents of each production batch.

Shaw then explained that while current regulations allow for up to .3% THC in edible products, the Company chose to utilize 0% THC in their chewing gum. "We use CBD isolates that have 0% THC," said Shaw, adding that it is a significant expense but has been beneficial in terms of gaining partnerships and customers. "We chose the most conservative path possible."

Shaw also noted that chewing gum is one of the most effective methods of absorbing CBD compared to other options available on the market like gummies, capsules, and oils.

Jolly then asked about the Company's distribution plans. Shaw shared that the Company began their distribution strategy by securing distribution agreements with companies that had access to retail opportunities. This strategy has been successful for the Company, allowing them to attract customers like Windmill Health Group.

The conversation then turned to the Company's quarterly revenue reports. Shaw shared that the Company's upcoming report will reflect substantial, sequential, and meaningful revenue growth. "We're hopeful to continue on that trajectory," said Shaw. "We feel that last quarter will show that our product continued to gain acceptance and customers, and the growth numbers are meaningful."

To close the interview, Shaw gave insight into the edible CBD product market and shared how the Company has faced its challenges. "We built a great product. We spared no expense," said Shaw, adding that the Company has been fortunate enough to be able to develop their flagship product carefully and efficiently. "When you're doing this, you look to the future. You build a great foundation and from there you have options, and that's what we did."

To hear Seth Shaw's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7416030-tauriga-sciences-inc-discusses-the-potential-of-their-cbd-infused-chewing-gum-tauri-gum-with

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) is a revenue generating Company that operates through the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities. One such opportunity on which the Company has acted, involves the Company having entered into the cannabidiol (or "CBD") infused chewing gum product business, as more fully described above and in prior press releases. This CBD infused chewing gum product has been branded under the following name: Tauri-Gum. The Company is currently in production of three distinct flavors of Tauri-Gum: MINT, BLOOD ORANGE, and POMEGRANATE. Further, the Company continues to identify and evaluate additional potential opportunities to generate revenue, as well as shareholder value, and leverage its resources and expertise to build a diversified and sustainable business model. Please visit our corporate website at www.tauriga.com.

In addition, on March 11, 2019, the Company announced the official launch of its E-Commerce site - as part of its Tauri-Gum commercialization strategy. This site can be accessed by visiting the following URL address: www.taurigum.com.

The Company has established corporate offices in both New York City (USA) and Barcelona (Spain).

DISCLAIMER -- Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which represent management's beliefs and assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are often indicated by using words such as "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," believes, "hopes," "believes," or plans, and may include statements regarding corporate objectives as well as the attainment of certain corporate goals and milestones. Forward-looking statements are based on present circumstances and on management's present beliefs with respect to events that have not occurred, that may not occur, or that may occur with different consequences or timing than those now assumed or anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward looking statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, such as are not guarantees of general economic and business conditions, the ability to successfully develop and market products, consumer and business consumption habits, the ability to consummate successful acquisition and licensing transactions, fluctuations in exchange rates, and other factors over which Tauriga has little or no control. Many of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of Tauriga's Form 10-K and other filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release, and Tauriga assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Tauriga Sciences, Inc.

555 Madison Avenue, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10022

Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Seth M. Shaw

Email: sshaw@tauriga.com

Cell # (917) 796 9926

Corp. Website: www.tauriga.com

E-Commerce Website: www.taurigum.com

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

602-441-3474

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49470