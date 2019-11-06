StageZero Life Sciences Ltd: StageZero Life Sciences Makes ColonSentry(R) Blood Test Available to Consumers Through Online Telehealth Platform

ColonSentry® is One of the First Blood Tests to Aid in The Early Identification of Colorectal Cancer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2019 / StageZero Life Sciences Ltd (TSX:SZLS) ("StageZero" or the "Company") today announced it is offering the Company's proprietary mRNA Liquid Biopsy test for Early Colorectal Cancer Detection to U.S. consumers through its online store. ColonSentry® is a blood test that measures the risk/probability of a patient having Colorectal Cancer now1. Consumers can access the test at www.colonsentry.com.

"Everyone I speak with knows someone who has been touched by Colorectal Cancer," said James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO of StageZero Life Sciences. "Unfortunately, many people are diagnosed late when outcomes are the poorest. The reasons for not getting screened are many - fear of the preparation and procedures, unpleasant stories from friends, not wanting to handle stool samples - but the data shows it saves lives."

Patients can use StageZero's telehealth network to get the test ordered via a physician, have their blood drawn at a nearby lab or in the comfort of their home, and get test results online. If their scores are elevated, they can book a follow-up call with a telehealth physician online or over the phone to discuss results. Patients are strongly encouraged to share their results with their own healthcare provider as patients with elevated scores should pursue Colonoscopy or other advanced diagnostics procedures.

"Our telehealth program puts the patient in control and provides a convenient process for getting tested," said Howard-Tripp. "We are actively reaching out to people who are not compliant with colorectal cancer screening. Any patient that we can reach and engage is a win for us and the patient."

About ColonSentry®

ColonSentry® was developed as the first liquid biopsy for Colorectal Cancer (CRC), using the Company's patented Sentinel Principle Technology Platform. The test was initially validated in 10,000 patients in a North American study1, received New York State approval, and has now been used in the US on more than 100,000 patients nationwide .

ColonSentry®, as a blood test, will indicate a person's current probability of having Colorectal Cancer. ColonSentry® is for men and women 45 years or older who are at risk for Colorectal Cancer. Studies have shown that ColonSentry can also identify both left and right sided cancers2-4, whereas stool tests lack this ability.9 Right-sided lesions appear to have a worse outcome than left-sided.10

In the US, approximately 30-40% of the population at risk for developing Colorectal Cancer are currently not compliant with testing. Data, however, shows that 70% of deaths from CRC occur in this unscreened population.6 We also know that finding Colorectal Cancer early has a marked effect on survival, with 5-year survival being nearly 90% vs 14% if found late.8

Colorectal Cancer Facts & Figures

Colorectal cancer is the second most common cause of cancer death in the U.S when men and women are combined. In 2019, an estimated 101,420 new cases of colon and 44,180 cases of rectal cancer are expected to be diagnosed and an estimated 51,020 deaths from colorectal cancer are expected to occur.7

About Telehealth

According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, the telehealth market was valued at US$ 49.8 Bn in 2018. The surge in telehealth can be attributed to patients' desires to have more control over their healthcare, dollars spent, and convenience.

Early results from our marketing campaign to consumers includes over 1 million impressions (the times the targeted individuals have seen an ad), with over 16,000 clicks (where the individual has "clicked" on the ad for more information) to 1300 plus conversions (where the individual has given us their contact information so we can reach out to them). We can now market directly to these interested individuals and work to get the appropriate patients tested.

Patients pay for their tests online via credit card and through a secure server. Payment plans are also in place to make testing more accessible.

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences is dedicated to the early detection of cancer and multiple disease states through whole blood. Aristotle®, our next generation test, is a panel for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. Aristotle is built on our proven and proprietary Sentinel Principle Technology Platform which has been validated on 10,000 patients and used to develop the first liquid biopsy for Colorectal Cancer, with further validation currently underway. In addition to building a pipeline of products for early cancer detection, the Company operates a CAP accredited and CLIA certified reference laboratory based in Richmond, Virginia that offers the ColonSentry® test as well as licensed biomarker tests for lung, breast and prostate cancers. To learn more visit www.stagezerolifesciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements identified by words such as "expects", "will" and similar expressions, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events to differ materially from those projected herein. Investors should consult the Company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

References

