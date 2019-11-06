The French energy company is preparing a fund to develop clean energy in Australia over the next ten years. The move comes despite a federal energy policy vacuum that industry insiders fear is deterring investment.From pv magazine Australia. According to Reuters, French energy giant Engie is looking to hurry along its ascendancy in Australian renewables investment with a 2 GW fund. The reported war chest would invest in 2 GW of solar and wind farms over the next decade, including around 800-1,000 MW already in the pipeline. The fossil fuel company is reportedly confident it can attract partners ...

