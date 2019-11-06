ZetaDisplay AB: Nomination committee for ZetaDisplay has been appointed for the Annual General Meeting

Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) announces that the company's nomination committee for the Annual General Meeting 2020 has been appointed. It will consist of Alexander Ehrnrooth on the mandate of the strongest shareholder Valeado AB, Anders Pettersson on the mandate of related company, Mats Johansson on own mandate and Niklas Wiberg on the mandate of Priority Capital AB.



The nomination committee shall consist of members appointed by each of the four largest shareholders in the number of votes, where the strongest shareholder appoints the Chairman. The nomination committee will work forward proposals to the Annual General Meeting 2020 regarding the chairman of the meeting, board members, chairman of the board, directors' fees, any remuneration for committee work, auditors, auditors' fees and principles for the nomination committee. The nomination committee shall follow the Swedish Code for corporate governance.

The Annual General Meeting will be held in Stockholm on 4 May 2020. Shareholders wishing to have a question addressed at the Annual General Meeting can submit their proposal to the board of ZetaDisplay AB via e-mail info@zetadisplay.com , or by letter to: ZetaDisplay AB, Board of Directors, Höjdrodergatan 21, SE-212 39 Malmö. To be eligible for the invitation, the proposal shall be submitted to the board no later than 16 March 2020.

For questions, please contact:

Per Mandorf, CEO & President

Phone +46 704-25 82 34

Email per.mandorf @zetadisplay.com

Ola Burmark, CFO

Phone +46 708-21 57 86

E-mail ola.burmark@zetadisplay.com

Daniel Oelker, CCO

Phone +46 708-45 80 54

E-mail daniel.oelker@zetadisplay.com

About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay provides visual communication solutions to influence behavior in a physical store or office environment. The company is built on a profound understanding of human behavior in decision-making situations. The total offering includes concept development software programming, deployment as well as technical contracted services. ZetaDisplay is based in Malmö, Sweden. The company has annual net sales 400 MSEK and employs 140 employees at eight offices in six European countries. The company controls and maintains today more than 50 000 installations at customers on 50 markets. The share is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Stockholm Stock Exchange [ZETA].

More information at www.zetadisplay.com

Attachment