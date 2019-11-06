Technavio has been monitoring the global orthodontic supplies market and the market is poised to grow by USD 2.42 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005533/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global orthodontic supplies market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 154-page research report with TOC on "Orthodontic Supplies Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), by Type (Fixed braces, Removable braces, Adhesives, and Accessories), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the growing awareness about the benefits of orthodontic treatment. In addition, the application of nanotechnology to orthodontics is anticipated to further boost the growth of the orthodontic supplies market.

Ignoring orthodontic issues may result in tooth decay, tooth loss, chewing and digestive difficulties, gum disease, bone destruction, speech impairment, and other dental problems. With increasing awareness, people are also acknowledging the importance of early orthodontic treatment which helps minimize the cost burden on patients and allows the orthodontists to guide the growth of the jaw and incoming teeth to the ideal position. People are thus, encouraged to consult dentists at the onset of problems which in turn, is increasing the purchase of orthodontic supplies in dental care centers.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Orthodontic Supplies Market Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various business segments such as Industrial, Safety and Graphics, Health Care, Electronics and Energy, and Consumer. The company offers 3M Orthodontic Adhesives, 3M Orthodontic Brackets, 3M Orthodontic Wires, 3M Intraorals, and 3M Orthodontic Bands.

Align Technology Inc.

Align Technology Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Clear Aligner and Scanner. The company offers The Invisalign system, which comes with a series of custom-made clear aligners.

American Orthodontics Corp.

American Orthodontics Corp. is headquartered in the US and has business operations under various product segments, namely Cosmetic Brackets, Wire, Adhesives, Metal Twin Brackets, Self-Ligating Brackets, and Others. The company offers Iconix Aesthetic Braces, Bracepaste Medium Viscosity Adhesive, Iconix Aesthetic SE Niti Wire, Master Series, Empower Clear Brackets, ifit, MRX, Colored Ligatures, and The Aarhus System Miniscrews.

DB Orthodontics Ltd.

DB Orthodontics Ltd. is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following product segments: Elastomerics, Wire, Brackets, Bands Attachments, Infinitas Mini Implants, Equipment, Ixion Instruments, Orthodontic Instruments, Photographic Supplies and Lab Supplies, and Miscellaneous.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Dentsply Sirona Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Technologies Equipment and Consumables. The company offers products such as Brackets, Archwires, Adhesives, Buccal Tubes, Elastomerics, and Others.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Orthodontic Supplies Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Fixed braces

Removable braces

Adhesives

Accessories

Orthodontic Supplies Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care are:

Invisible Orthodontics Market in North America Invisible Orthodontics Market in North America by regions (the US, Canada, Mexico, and Rest of North America), product (clear aligners, ceramic braces, and lingual braces) and end-users (dental clinic and hospitals).

Dental Hygiene Devices Market Global Dental Hygiene Devices Market by product (dental handpieces, dental burs, dental lasers, and dental scalers) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005533/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com