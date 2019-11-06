Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.11.2019

WKN: A2JNAX ISIN: SE0010413567 Ticker-Symbol: AB7A 
Frankfurt
06.11.19
09:15 Uhr
0,549 Euro
-0,004
-0,72 %
06.11.2019 | 15:17
Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank - Capital Markets Day

Arion Bank will be hosting its Capital Markets Day at The May Fair Hotel in London on 12 November 2019 from 8.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. The conference will be led by Benedikt Gíslason, CEO, along with members of the management team. See the attached agenda.

The conference will provide participants with an updated perspective of the Bank's strategy and operating environment.

Further information on location and registration is available here

Attachment

  • Arion Bank CMD Agenda (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/38306e69-5e48-45de-8de7-e657fc70a7e6)

