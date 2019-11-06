ADC Therapeutics SA: ADC Therapeutics Announces Presentations at 61st American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

Presentations highlight lead product candidate ADCT-402 as a single agent and in combination with checkpoint inhibitor durvalumab for relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas



Updated interim data from pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial of ADCT-402 selected for oral presentation

Company to host investor event on Sunday, December 8

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development of highly potent antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors, today announced that two abstracts on ADCT-402 (loncastuximab tesirine) have been selected for an oral and poster presentation at the upcoming 61st American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, which is being held December 7-10, 2019, in Orlando, FL.

Jay Feingold, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Oncology Clinical Development at ADC Therapeutics, said, "We look forward to sharing updated interim efficacy data from our pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial of ADCT-402 in relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), which demonstrate its encouraging single-agent clinical activity and manageable toxicity in a difficult-to-treat patient population and support our plans to submit a Biologics License Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the second half of 2020. In addition, we are pleased to share information about our Phase 1 trial evaluating ADCT-402 plus durvalumab. These presentations at the ASH Annual Meeting validate the potential of ADCT-402 to fill a significant unmet medical need for heavily pretreated patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas, both as a single agent and in combination with approved therapies."

Oral Presentation

Title: Interim Futility Analysis of a Phase 2 Study of Loncastuximab Tesirine, a Novel Pyrrolobenzodiazepine-Based Antibody-Drug Conjugate, in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Abstract Number: 757

Session: 626. Aggressive Lymphoma (Diffuse Large B-Cell and Other Aggressive B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas)-Results from Prospective Clinical Trials: Novel Therapies in Relapsed/Refractory Disease

Date and Time: Monday, December 9, 2019; 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Orange County Convention Center, W304ABCD

Presenter: Carmelo Carlo-Stella, MD, Humanitas Cancer Center, Humanitas University

Poster Presentation

Title: Safety and Anti-Tumor Activity Study of Loncastuximab Tesirine and Durvalumab in Diffuse Large B-Cell, Mantle Cell, or Follicular Lymphoma

Abstract Number: 2807

Session: 623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, and Other Indolent B-Cell Lymphoma-Clinical Studies: Poster II

Date and Time: Sunday, December 8, 2019; 6 - 8 p.m. ET

Location: Orange County Convention Center, Hall B

Presenter: Craig Moskowitz, MD, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Miami Health System

For more information about the ASH Annual Meeting, visit https://www.hematology.org/Annual-Meeting/ .

ADC Therapeutics to Host Event



ADC Therapeutics will host an investor and analyst event beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 8, 2019. This event will not be webcast.

About ADCT-402

ADCT-402), a Phase 1b trial in combination with ibrutinib in patients with R/R DLBCL or mantle cell lymphoma) and a Phase 1b trial in combination with durvalumab in patients with R/R DLBCL, MCL or follicular lymphoma). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted orphan drug designation to ADCT-402 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory DLBCL and MCL.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development of highly potent and targeted antibody drug conjugates.

Investors Contact

Amanda Hamilton

ADC Therapeutics

amanda.hamilton@adctherapeutics.com

Tel: +1 917-288-7023

EU Media Contact

Alexandre Müller

Dynamics Group

amu@dynamicsgroup.ch

Tel: +41 (0) 43 268 3231

USA Media Contact

Annie Starr

6 Degrees

astarr@6degreespr.com

Tel.: +1 973-415-8838