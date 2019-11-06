Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 06.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 725180 ISIN: DE0007251803 Ticker-Symbol: SAZ 
Hamburg
06.11.19
13:23 Uhr
86,20 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STADA ARZNEIMITTEL AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STADA ARZNEIMITTEL AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
79,00
79,50
28.11.18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STADA ARZNEIMITTEL
STADA ARZNEIMITTEL AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STADA ARZNEIMITTEL AG86,200,00 %