Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2019) - NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) ("NetCents" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company continues to advance on all key metrics that the Company is using to track growth.

In October the Company's processing volume was 12% greater than in September and 7.6 times greater than in February. This growth signals continued increasing demand from both merchants and consumers for cryptocurrency payments as the Company has now processed millions of dollars in cryptocurrency transactions.

In Q4, the Company achieved the following:

81% increase in processing volume in Q4 over Q3 and a 425% increase over Q2

123% growth in new merchant sign-ups in Q4 over Q3

31% increase in average transaction value in Q4 over Q3

"We seamlessly integrated cryptocurrency processing while ensuring we motivated merchants and consumers," stated Clayton Moore, Founder and CEO of NetCents Technology. "Our success in the past three consecutive quarters clearly demonstrates that our approach is working and we continue to build upon this success."

About NetCents

NetCents is a next-generation online payment processing platform, offering consumers and merchants online services for managing electronic payments. The Company is focused on capturing the migration from cash to digital currency by utilizing innovative Blockchain Technology to provide payment solutions that are simple to use, secure and worry-free. NetCents works with its financial partners, mobile operators, exchanges, etc., to streamline the user experience of transacting online.

NetCents Technology is integrated into the Automated Clearing House ("ACH") and is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC, which ensures our consumer's security and privacy. NetCents is available for deposits from 194 Countries around the World, providing you with the freedom to choose to Pay. Your Way.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.net-cents.com or contact Gord Jessop, President: gord.jessop@net-cents.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

NetCents Technology Inc.

"Clayton Moore"

Clayton Moore, CEO, Founder and Director

NetCents Technology Inc.

Suite 880, 505 Burrard St (Bentall 1),

Vancouver, BC, V7X 1M4

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49459