Utilizing its high-tech press release and multimedia distribution software delivered as a high-touch service provided by media experts, Newswire wants to help local business growth by launching integrated media and marketing communications plans for its clients that mirror the successes that it has enjoyed.

Sarasota, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2019) - Newswire aims to showcase the region as one of the fastest-growing regions in the country with a booming population of young professionals, an abundance of events and activities and a hub for new and growing businesses whose products and services are making an impact on the world.

"Sarasota is garnering the attention nationally as one of the best places to launch and grow businesses, particularly in industries like technology and marketing. Sarasota is drawing its own collection of vibrant talent, and Newswire wants to contribute to this movement by helping small and medium-sized businesses get the visibility they deserve," said Charlie Terenzio, Director of Earned Media Strategy at Newswire.

With a growing number of technology and marketing companies like Dealer's United, Revcontent, Clickbooth, Proplogix, AdHawk, Sarasota Underground and many others, Sarasota is in a prime position to earn a reputation as a great place for dynamic businesses and their growing workforces to call home.

Newswire plans to support the growth of the companies by helping them to develop long-term integrated media and marketing communications strategies to better tell their own individual stories, and collectively tell the story of the region.

Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour program helps businesses develop and distribute their story to the right audience at the right time through the right mediums to increase brand awareness, drive website traffic, lower the cost of acquiring new customers, increase sales, and earn media attention.

"I know the power of the companies in this region and the impact they are having on not only their industries but the entire region and the world," Terenzio said. "I firmly believe that by telling those individual stories in a more strategic way, we can collectively showcase Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte Counties as a place on par with the other technology and marketing hubs that traditionally get a lot more attention."

By implementing the right strategies consisting of People, Plan, Platform, Production and Performance, Newswire helps small and medium-sized businesses to more effectively compete with larger competitors without the costly expense of hiring and building an internal media and marketing communications team.

In the first three months of the Earned Media Advantage Tour program, Newswire's clients have landed coverage in: NBC, ABC, Yahoo, Forbes, Business Insider, Business Observer, Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Bradenton Herald and more.

"By increasing awareness through local, regional, national and global media outlets, along with traditional geo-targeted marketing campaigns, we have seen clients double their website traffic and increase their return on marketing spend by fivefold," Terenzio said.

To learn about the Earned Media Advantage and how to tell your business story more effectively, download the whitepaper here and schedule a free media assessment today.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

To learn and experience Newswire, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information

Anthony Santiago

Vice President of Marketing

Newswire

Office: 917-398-2622

Email: anthony@newswire.com

