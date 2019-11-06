Joining forces to create more powerful workflow solutions for the creative industries.

ftrack, creator of the production tracking and media review platform for creatives, today announces the acquisition of Cospective, creator of the Academy Award and Emmy-winning synchronized remote review tool cineSync.

ftrack and Cospective have enjoyed a close working relationship since 2015, and have already developed a deep integration that links ftrack with cineSync. This acquisition enables Cospective and ftrack to work even more closely in the pursuit of faster workflows. Together, the companies will bring new innovations to market, strengthen the review capabilities of the ftrack ecosystem, and capitalize on the industry-leading technology Cospective has built over the past 14 years.

Fredrik Limsäter, CEO at ftrack, comments: "We respect Cospective not only as a creator of highly regarded products but also as a group of collaborators and individuals. We're excited to welcome such accomplished experts to the global ftrack organization. Cospective shares ftrack's aspirations in creating better workflows for creatives; together, we can complement one another's work and build even better products for the industry."

Rory McGregor, CEO at Cospective, comments: "Having collaborated with ftrack over many years, we know the company values our products, our customers, and the way we work. ftrack is committed to cineSync's continued growth and to offering the same service that our customers have come to expect. ftrack also presents new opportunities to add features, to grow the Adelaide team, and to develop review solutions for modern workflows. We're proud to be a part of ftrack, and we're excited to work on great things together."

Cospective will remain based in Adelaide, Australia and will continue to develop and support cineSync and Frankie, including maintenance of integrations with third-party software vendors.

In the short term, this acquisition will enable Cospective to offer 24-hour product support via the global ftrack organization. In the longer-term, the acquisition will supply Cospective with additional resources to further develop features and workflow solutions with a focus on media review and approval. For ftrack, access to the cineSync team will drive new technologies and innovation and strengthen the review capabilities within the ftrack product suite.

Cospective has made a name for itself as an indispensable synchronized media review solution for film studios, TV networks and VFX houses, including Disney, Warner Bros, Paramount, 20th Century Fox, Sony, Netflix, and HBO. cineSync's media review platform has proven pivotal on projects such as Game of Thrones, Interstellar, The Walking Dead, the Fast and the Furious films, multiple Bond films, and every entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Learn more

About ftrack

ftrack is the project management, production tracking and media review platform that teams in the creative industries use to collaborate. To learn more, visit www.ftrack.com

About Cospective

Cospective develops cineSync and Frankie visual communication tools for synchronized review of creative projects. To learn more, visit www.cospective.com

